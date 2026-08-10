Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For Joint Practices

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots returned to the practice field after taking the weekend off, and it was a slower-paced day as the team gets ready for their preseason opener. It was closed to the general public, but Gillette Stadium employees lined the stands to cheer on the team.

After what was an eventful morning -- including signing Hunter Henry to a two-year extension and releasing Caedan Wallace -- the Patriots' 13th training camp practice wasn't as eventful.

Let's open up the training camp notebook and see what stood out.

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis returns to practice after missing several. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Attendance

Several players who missed Friday's session, including fullback Reggie Gilliam, wide receiver Cameron Dorner, offensive tackle Will Campbell and cornerback Carlton Davis, all returned. Davis left practice halfway through and was limited after returning for the first time since getting hurt on July 28.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was absent, as was wide receiver Kyle Dixon, cornerback Charles Woods and long snapper Julian Ashby. Dixon left Friday's practice early with a member of the training staff with an undisclosed injury.

Safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) and edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) were both absent as well.

Passing Stats

Some of the sessions throughout the day were slower walkthrough-type drills, but for the quarterbacks, it was a solid day throwing the ball. Drake Maye led the way, going 5-for-7 in 7s and 11-for-17 in 11s. His best throw? That's coming up shortly.

Tommy DeVito, who also aired the ball out at times, finished 6-for-7 in 7s and 8-for-13 in 11s. Behren Morton didn't get any reps during 7s, but did go 4-for-7 in 11s.

Offensive Line Snapshot: Will Campbell Returns

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Campbell didn't take part in any team drills in either of the last two practices, working as a limited participant on Thursday before missing Friday. In his place, Marcus Bryant took over the starting duties at left tackle (he was at right tackle today).

Campbell, in his clunky left arm brace, took part in all the team drills from the left side today. It was nice to see him return to the field, though he didn't look 100% when he was out there. Caleb Lomu got work in as the second-string left tackle, as he went 3-0 in 1-on-1 drills with the defensive line.

New DT Makes Some Noise

Casey Rogers, come on down! The recently-signed defensive tackle had himself his best day as a Patriot, batting down a pair of passes during team drills. The former New York Giants player came to New England after a successful free agent workout, but is on the outside looking in when it comes to sticking around on the roster.

Long Snapper Update

Ashby missed his practice of the summer this year, which led the Patriots to sign free agent Niko Lalos this morning. Lalos was with the team throughout the spring, and was sporting No. 54 on the field at practice today.

Why was Ashby out? Well, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, he's dealing with a minor ankle injury that isn't expected to hold him out long term.

For now, Lalos will be the one tasked with snapping the ball in practice (and potentially in the preseason game against Indianapolis).

Play(s) Of The Day: WRs Going Up To Get It

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) does a drill with cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two separate plays, two similar results for Efton Chism III and Romeo Doubs. During 11-on-11s, both receivers got jump balls thrown their way in the end zone. For Doubs, he leapt over Christian Gonzalez for the score, tumbling to the ground and celebrating with his teammates in a CPR-type celebration.

A few plays later, DeVito connected with Chism on a similar throw. This time, Chism jumped over Marcellas Dial and held onto the score with two hands. It was a nice day for slot receivers making their names known in the back corner of the end zone.

It was a busy day for Chism, who caught seven total passes. Backup tight end Jack Westover also caught four.

"They Said It"

"I don't like publicly declaring my goals, I like to keep those kind of internal, but just keep being myself. Try to be as consistent as I can be on a day-to-day basis as a person, as a player, as a father, as a husband, and just continue to grow." - tight end Hunter Henry on his goals for 2026 after inking a two-year contract extension.

What's Next?

The Patriots will do battle against the Colts for their first of two joint practices this summer. Both Mike Vrabel and Shane Steichen will address the media and six Patriots players will speak after the session is done.

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