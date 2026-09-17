'I Don't Think That's Right': Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson Explains Tweet Involving Mass. Custody Battle

FOXBORO — TreVeyon Henderson's tweets have made headlines once again.

Six months after Henderson was in the public eye for a tweet that responded to anti-LGBTQ comments, the New England Patriots running back made public comments about a teenager undergoing a legal battle with her parents and the state of Massachusetts.

Henderson's tweet, which has garned more than three million views, was the following: "The God we serve commands parents to 'Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it.' Proverbs 22:6. Yet, this God given right that these parents have is being stripped away from them by the state. These parents who want to honor our Lord and lead their daughter into the truth, and away from what she can’t see what will destroy her just as God has entrusted the parents to do. May justice be served."

A family in Northborough, Massachusetts, is claiming that the state's Department of Children and Families has assisted in the gender transition of their 17-year-old daughter. The parents allege that the Northborough-Southborough school district was counseling their daughter, before reporting the parents to the DCF after she felt unsafe at home.

WCVB-TV reported that Joseph Kutzko, the father of the 15-year-old, had been previously arrested and charged with assault, and was accused of punching the child with a closed fist in the shoulder. WCVB also reported that the charges — which Kutzko denies — are set to be dropped in December should he complete an anger management course and have no contact with his daughter.

The parents claim that the state's attempts to transition their daughter violates both their religious beliefs and their constitutional rights. They also said that the state wanted to provide gender-affirming care to the daughter, who was 15 at the time. Henderson — a devout Christian — took to social media to post about the news, which involved a FOX News tweet explaining that the daughter was removed from the home.

Asked by Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald about if he was aware of the father's abuse allegations at the time of the post, Henderson explained why he posted what he did. Here's the back-and-forth from the Patriots' locker room on Thursday, per Callahan:

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's What Henderson Said:

Q: "When you posted this (tweet), were you aware that the father in this particular case had been charged, charges he denies, with abusing the child?"

Henderson: "What abuse?"

Q: "Physical abuse. He was charged two years ago, so the parents have — he's been separated from the daughter and told to stay away. And so in that particular case, that's why they've been apart for almost (two) years."

Henderson: "I think the biggest thing what I saw on my end is, I saw the the state take away someone's child because they didn't want to affirm their daughter as a boy, and I heard that the school, without the parents' permission, tried to transition a child or do some sort of thing to transition her into a boy, and I don't believe that's right. I believe the family being a Catholic family and having certain morals that they go by and live by. I think it's they have the God-given right to raise up their kid to know the Lord, to honor the Lord.

"But of course, we all have free will, as well. But with that kid being under their parents' authorities, like we're called, I'm called to honor my parents and respect my parents as long as it aligns with God. And I think what they were doing, trying to raise up their kid the right way, from from what I from what I've read and heard, I think I think that the family did right by not affirming their daughter as a boy, but choosing to affirm her the way that God created her to be as a girl."

Q: "So (the charges) weren't included in that clip, and that's why I asked if you were aware that they had been separated because of the accusations filed (in January 2025) that had been brought by the daughter, and that's what caused her to be removed. Because (the family) can reconvene in December, if the father continues to stay away from her, and that (started) this entire incident. Were you aware of that?"

Henderson: "I think — so, I'm still doing research. I've heard that charges were filed. But at the end of the day, they were filed. It doesn't mean that he was guilty of those charges. It's just accusations, just as the same way people make accusations against me. It doesn't mean that those accusations are true. It's just accusations at the end of the day. And so, yeah, I think you're innocent until you're proven guilty. So if he was guilty, then that's on me, because I didn't know all of that.

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) speaks to the media after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But if he's not guilty, if these are just accusations, that they're making about the father, then I don't think I don't think that's right to run away with that and say the father did this, so we have to take his daughter away. I still don't think that's right."

He also spoke about why he decided to speak up about certain topics that feel important to him.

"Yeah, just spending time with the Lord and just growing with Him," Henderson said. "I think my perspective of this world has changed. I just try to look at this world through a biblical lens now, and, yeah, I feel the calling on my life. I'm not here to just play football. I think I have it in my bio that football is what I do, but a child of God is who I am. And so, first and foremost, like, I'm gonna honor God above all else. I know it comes with a cause. But like the Bible says, like, what do I gain if I hold on to my life, but at the end of the day, if I lose it, but if I lose my life for his name's sake, then I gain true life, and that's what I gained. I have true fulfillment in him.

"With this game or without this game, with money or without money. As long as I have Jesus, I got everything that I need. And so my heart is fulfilled. And I'll continue to honor the Lord and live for him, no matter what it costs me, because I know at the end of the day, like, it'll all be worth it."

Henderson's Prior Tweets From March:

This wasn't the first time Henderson's tweets have made national headlines. Back in March, he responded to a post about Jaden Ivey — a basketball player with the Detroit Pistons — getting released following a social media rant that included anti-LGBTQ comments. Henderson was one of several athletes that spoke out after Ivey's release online.

At the time, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Henderson's comments, and shared his mindset about having important conversations with his players.

"I usually try to," Vrabel said at the NFL's owner meetings. "We just want to educate them. We're never going to tell them how to feel, but (we) certainly want to make sure that they understand that their actions represent something more than just themselves. And so I do think there's a fine line."

Henderson is set to make his season debut this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing the season opener with an ankle injury, telling reporters that he's "ready to go."

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