Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Patriots' Run Game Bouncing Back vs. Steelers

FOXBORO — For most of the first three quarters of last week's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots were doing enough to win the football game. And yet, their running game really didn't produce anything.

Throughout the night, the Patriots were getting stonewalled up front by Seattle's fierce defensive line. Rhamondre Stevenson — who got the majority of the snaps — was essentially ran into the ground and got 18 carries. He mustered just 51 yards, and other than a few bursts late in the fourth, didn't amount to much.

His backup was Corey Kiner, stepping up for the injured TreVeyon Henderson. In his first game as a Patriot, he carried the ball six times and tallied 11 yards. Drake Maye outpaced him, recording seven carries for 47 yards.

In total — no bueno.

It didn't help that Henderson's ankle injury really limited the ground game. It forced the Patriots to be one-dimensional in the running department, something that limited the offensive attack. Lan Larison, who didn't record a rush after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad, only played three snaps. Nothing was really going for New England.

Will that change in Week 2?

Steelers' Defense Isn't Much Easier

Do I feel confident that the running game will look better in Week 2? Yes. It should be a better product by all accounts.

The Steelers are great at getting after the passer. T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward pack a punch along the defensive line to really make things difficult for opposing gunslingers. But their run defense wasn't picture perfect in Week 1.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (32) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Atlanta Falcons, the Steelers allowed 120 yards on the ground — 83 of those coming from superstar running back Bijan Robinson. The Patriots obviously don't have a Robinson on their roster, but both Stevenson and Henderson should bring a style of running that can make things difficult for the Steelers defensive line.

Last year against this team, the Patriots ran the ball 29 times for 119 yards. The biggest takeaway from that game were the five offensive turnovers, but Maye was able to use his legs to the tune of a 6.4 rushing average. That was also before Henderson was truly used, as the rookie didn't get a larger share of the reps until Antonio Gibson's ACL tear a few weeks later.

This week, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the mindset the team has running the football.

"What we believe in is trying to run as many positive plays and stay in as many more advantageous downs and distances to stay balanced," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "We're not just going to run it for the sake of running it. We're trying to run it with a purpose and to be able to set some things up. ... We should be able to run the football."

The run game won't be the end all, be all for how the final score will turn out — I believe the play of Maye will determine if the Patriots win the game — but how well the Patriots run the ball will be a big part of the flow of the game.

Henderson's Availability Gives Me Hope

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of this hinges on Henderson's injury. He missed last week with an ankle injury after rolling it on an Aug. 24 practice. He finally returned to the field this week, and was given a full participation designation on the team's initial injury report.

So barring a setback on the practice field, Henderson should be making his season debut against Pittsburgh.

His speed gives the Patriots potential for a home run play every time he touches the ball, and with an offense that struggled in spurts a week ago, that's a much needed return. It's unclear right now how much he'll be used, but if he's healthy and ready to go, I feel comfortable with the Patriots looking a lot better rushing the ball in their home opener.

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