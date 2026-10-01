Intriguing WR Trade Proposal Would Give Patriots Another Offensive Weapon

The New England Patriots have already spun the dial at the wide receiver position a lot this past year. They brought in A.J. Brown back in June for a couple of draft picks, and then moved off of Kayshon Boutte ahead of the regular season. Could they add another promising pass catcher?

Well, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, the Patriots could be a potential landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

"The departures of veteran star Stefon Diggs — who led New England with 85 catches and 1,013 receiving yards last year — and deep threat Kayshon Boutte (33/551/6 in 2025) are being sorely felt around Foxboro," Kay wrote. "While Brown can still be the No. 1 receiver this offense sorely needs when he returns from IR, quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs more weapons to get back to playing at an MVP level.

"Although the Pats managed to bottle up Thomas when they faced him in Week 3, the coaching staff has assuredly seen the wideout's tremendous rookie tape and is aware of his upside."

New England was listed alongside the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers. Thomas, in his third season, hasn't been the focal point of Jacksonville's dominant passing attack so far this year.

Through three games, Thomas has caught just seven passes for 88 yards and no touchdowns. Against the Patriots in Week 3, he only recorded three receptions for 40 yards. The team has relied more on Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers to open up the year, and Thomas hasn't been the top option anymore.

That could lead the Jaguars — currently 2-1 and in first place in the AFC South — to try and get some capital for Thomas' services.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a 58-yard pass against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Would BTJ Cost ... And Is It Worth It?

The Patriots' wide receiver room right now consists of Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Brown remains on IR for at least one more week with a high-ankle sprain, while Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner and Chandler Brayboy are on the practice squad.

Since Brown's been placed on IR, the team hasn't gotten a lot of production from their wideouts. Hollins leads the Patriots with just 12 receptions, and Doubs — who the team signed to a lucrative $68 million deal in free agency — hasn't truly played up to his contract. So on paper, yes, the Patriots could definitely use an athlete like Thomas on their roster.

But what would the team have to give up? According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, teams across the league are curious to see if Thomas gets moved. Thomas is "perceived as a No. 1 wide receiver talent" and is a name worth watching in the coming weeks. That would likely mean the Patriots would need to part with a high draft pick (I'd estimate a top-100 selection).

It could be worth it. The Patriots' offense in general just hasn't looked the part. Maye has turned the ball over seven times, the running game isn't rolling just yet and the passing lanes feels cluttered. Getting someone with Thomas' speed could really open up the field and make things tricky for opposing defenses.

It could become a really interesting conversation to have in the coming weeks, especially if the Patriots continue to drop some of the upcoming games on their schedule.

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