Few Winners, Many Losers in Patriots' Soul-Crushing Defeat vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots had the worst loss of the Mike Vrabel era on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England was dominated in a 35-6 whooping filled with countless mistakes.

From all three phases of the game (and even from the sidelines), here are the biggest fallers and risers from the Patriots' Week 3 loss.

Down: QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Patriots third-year quarterback may have put together the three worst individual games of his career all to start this season. On Sunday, Maye completed just 56% of his passes for under 200 yards and added a trio of turnovers.

"I think it's disappointing," Maye admitted on Sunday. "You know, I think the ball starts rolling like that, we can't get out of our own way, can't get out of my own way personally. So I gotta look myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point. It's Week 3, and at the same time we gotta get some fuel and realize that what we're doing out there offensively is unacceptable."

Expectations were high for the young quarterback heading into the season. Coming off an MVP runner-up year, with a revamped offensive line and receiver room, with a year under his belt in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system.

But three games and seven turnovers into the 2026 season, those expectations have shifted toward questions on whether Maye will turn back into his 2025 self.

Up: CB Marcus Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) tackles New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones was one of few bright-spots for New England against Jacksonville. The 27-year-old tallied three pass deflections and secured an interception in the loss. However, even the highs for the Patriots had some lows. The team captain allowed a touchdown to Jaguars receiver Parker Washington late in the third quarter.

"Yeah, Jacksonville was just a better team today," Jones said on Sunday. "At the end of the day, you know, we're going to get it corrected. It's a week-to-week league when it comes down to it. We didn't get the job done. So, we'll get back into the lab and do what we need to do."

Down: Right Side of Offensive Line

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) leaves the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With starting guard Mike Onwenu out, the right-side of the New England offensive line looked rough. Veteran Greg Van Roten replaced Onwenu in the starting lineup and allowed a pressure and a hurry before suffering an injury. Walter Rouse entered in place of Van Roten and allowed three pressures and a sack.

At tackle, starter Morgan Moses also had a rough day. The 35-year-old allowed a trio of both pressures and hurries. By the time the game had gotten out of reach, he was replaced by first-round rookie Caleb Lomu, who allowed two pressures in limited action.

"Not that I'm aware of," Vrabel said when asked about whether Moses' starting job is in jeopardy. "I mean, again, I didn't have a chance to watch the tape, but it was like 'Let's get Caleb some reps.' We were down however much we were down, a shit load. So, no. But, again, that was just me making a decision."

Down: Coaching

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the on-field execution was shaky, coaching mishaps also contributed to New England's loss. From poor offensive play-calling such as allowing a shaken Maye to pass at the goal line, to a lack of team discipline highlighted by nine penalties, the Patriots had plenty of coaching difficulties.

"My concern level is very high for this football team," Vrabel said. "I just want to coach and improve. So, I think that's the biggest thing is when you come off a game like that, that you just want to get back and work."

Up: WR Mack Hollins

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) hauls in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With A.J. Brown on injured reserve, Hollins has stepped up as the big-body reliable target for Maye. Sunday only reinforced that notion. The veteran pass-catcher finished the afternoon with six receptions off nine targets for nearly 90 yards.

However, as was the case for Jones, even New England's risers had some struggles. For Hollins, he was called for a 15-yard taunting penalty which bumped the Patriots back from a would-be 4th-and-one to 4th-and-16.

Down: K Andy Borregales

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) watches the flight of his extra point kick during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a difficult preseason filled with a few missed kicks, Borregales struggled again on Sunday. For the second consecutive week, the 23-year-old made two of his three field goal attempts. Against Jacksonville, none of his kicks were from beyond 40 yards out.

His lone miss of the night was a bad one, wide right from 38 yards out. Ultimately, Borregales played a role in the Patriots' loss through his inability to help the team gain any momentum.

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