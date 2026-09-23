3 Overreactions After Patriots' Week 2 Win: Time to Worry About Drake Maye

After two games, the New England Patriots have looked both good and bad on the football field.

They had a crash-and-burn ending in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game that they could have won. One week later, they looked pretty dominant (defensively) against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the offense, and Drake Maye, are not living up to pre-season expectations just yet.

So it's only natural, like everyone else is around the NFL, to make some overreactions based on these two games. I need to preface this by saying these are arguments that could have some roots in truth, but ultimately, it's my job to explain why you should hold your horses if you believe this. Let's jump right into it.

1. Patriots Defense Is NFL's Best

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) is defended by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots haven't allowed more than 13 points in either of their two games, and they've allowed just one touchdown — a fourth-down catch-and-run to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on fourth down. Other than that, they've been stout in the running lanes and breaking up passes through the air.

They've also looked surprisingly really good getting after the quarterback, with Elijah Ponder, Dre'Mont Jones and Gabe Jacas all have shining moments.

But they haven't played a really good offense yet (or at least a really good offense that's at full strength). The Seahawks lost Sam Darnold after one drive, and the Steelers really don't have a unit that strikes a lot of fear into teams nowadays.

I'm not discrediting the Patriots performances to this point, and they have the ability to be a top-10 unit in the NFL this year. But until they go up against some healthy units that are pretty imposing (the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 is a good starting place), let's manage our expectations.

2. It's Time To Worry About Drake Maye

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Maye has been really bad. He has thrown four interceptions (the most in the league), three of them coming on consecutive drives in Week 1, and really doesn't look comfortable in the pocket right now. His interception to Patrick Queen against Pittsburgh really didn't look good at all.

And yet, he's shown off his wheels extending the series and has found some touch on a couple of passes past the sticks. It hasn't been all doom and gloom, and when you remember he's coming off an MVP-like season and is only 24 years old, there isn't much to really lose sleep over.

He'll bounce back, and if the defense keeps playing the way they are right now, Maye might be getting a little grace period. But he'll be asked to step up his game sooner rather than later. For now, it hasn't been great, but he's done enough to remain in two footballl games — even without his top wideout.

3. Passing Attack Is Just Fine

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that leads me to my final point. The Patriots lost A.J. Brown in the opener, their marquee addition this past offseason. Before he hurt his ankle, Maye and Brown connected on three passes and started to look promising. Then he got hurt, went to the locker room and was placed on IR.

In his place, the Patriots asked a lot more of Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas in his place. They looked solid against the Steelers, combining for six receptions and 123 receiving yards. Doubs had a breakout day with two big chunk plays, including a career-long 63 yard grab.

But this group is not at full strength until Brown returns to the field. They might have beaten up on a Steelers secondary missing Joey Porter Jr, but don't let one win cloud the fact that Brown makes this offense better in totality.

The Patriots looked better — obviously — in their Week 2 win without him, but that might not be the same for the remainder of Brown's absence.

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