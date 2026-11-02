Kevin Byard Finally Nabs Important First Patriots Interception in Win

Last year with the Chicago Bears, Kevin Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions. Through seven games with the New England Patriots, the veteran safety hadn't grabbed one.

He wasn't alone, as the Patriots secondary had struggled to force a lot of turnovers this season. It was a point of emphasis for them all week against the Miami Dolphins, and Byard finally got his name on the board.

Early in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots leading the Dolphins 17-13, a Malik Willis pass intended to push the ball downfield hit the helmet of defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and fluttered up in the air. Byard, along with fellow safety Craig Woodson, were in the area as Dolphins wideout Caleb Douglas reached for the ball.

It fell right into the awaiting arms of Byard, who came down with New England's first takeaway of the day and his 37th career interception. It was a big play in what turned into a 24-19 victory.

"It felt excellent. It's kind of like I finally got the monkey off my back to be able to go get my first one this year," Byard said postgame, also sharing he teased Woodson a bit after dropping a pick of his own earlier. "It was in a big spot too because we were able to go up two scores. ... Hopefully this is just a sign of more to come because they come in bunches."

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, A Big Takeaway For New England

The Patriots haven't been able to get a lot of takeaways this season. That was just their fifth interception of the season. Part of that might be the injuries that hit the secondary earlier in the year, but now that group — fully healthy for the first time since Week 1 — is looking to cause more of a disruption.

"We have been kind of talking about this secondary being one of the best in the league and to finally have us all back out there, hipefuly we can continue to build upon that," he said. "Some things we definitely need to clean up for sure, but this is a good start."

Nearly 40 seconds later, the Patriots would use that Byard interception to put points on the board. Drake Maye found DeMario Douglas along the sideline, who would sprint his way to a 48-yard touchdown and a much more breathable score.

"We have to tip passes, affect the quarterback, the weather," Mike Vrabel said. "The more than we can turn the football over, that makes a huge difference, especially on the road and in the offense, being able to capitalize and make it some points and touchdowns."

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Patriots in totality, but a strong second half willed them to a third divisional win on the year. And now Byard, former teammates with Willis, can add that first Patriots pick football to his collection.

"Just kind of proud of the guys, the way we just fought back and didn't fold during the first half," Byard said. "Outside of that double move, we basically didn't give up any points in the second half for our defense. We just fought and kept fighting and kept the momentum strong."

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