6 Instant Takeaways From Patriots' Soaking-Wet 24-19 Win Over Dolphins

After a thrilling loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, the football pendulum swung back in the other direction for the New England Patriots. It was an extremely wet and sloppy game for the Patriots, but a strong second half (led by three touchdown drives) turned what didn't look good at all into a 24-19 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It wasn't pretty, and it was clear that the Patriots were down some big names offensively (A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson were both inactives). Still, the Patriots flipped a switch and proved that they were the far dominant team in what was their fifth victory of the season — and third over a division rival.

Drake Maye, slow in the first half, had another sparking stat line in totality. He finished 16-for-20 with 207 total yards (before kneel downs) and three touchdowns in the win, settling into the soaked conditions to earn his second career win in Miami.

Here's what happened, and what it means going forward.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Early Offense Struggles After Hunter Henry's Injury

Already without Brown, Henderson, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs, the Patriots couldn't afford to lose anybody else on the offense. In the first half, after he grabbed a catch to open up the drive, tight end Hunter Henry would head to the locker room. He'd later be ruled questionable to return with a foot injury.

Henry, one of four tight ends active for the game, would come back onto the sideline to test out his foot before halftime. He didn't end up getting back in the offensive huddle and he retreated back into the locker room. Henry would not return.

Without the vet on the field, the Patriots didn't consistently move the ball. Yes, that changed once the second half began, but it was an ugly start to the afternoon. Receivers couldn't break out of coverage and the pocket couldn't hold up for long.

Maye was also sacked three times, but it ultimately didn't matter. The second half offense exploded and showed why this team remains in Super Bowl conversations.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs the ball as Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11)fends during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. de. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Defensive Front Continued To Apply Pressure

On a Patriots defensive line where Milton Williams and Christian Barmore get most of the headlines, it was Cory Durden who made the biggest mark in the game. The 27-year-old had a career-high 1.5 sacks in the loss, both of them coming on the first two drives of the game.

Durden also had two tackles for loss against the run in a game where the Patriots held the Dolphins' rushing attack to just 63 total yards. Ollie Gordon, who came into the game on a little bit of a header, had just 58 of those yards and they weren't able to move the ball consistently in between the tackles.

But it wasn't just him. The Patriots sent the house a number of times, getting good plays out of Williams, Elijah Ponder and Gabe Jacas. They finished the game with five sacks, including the first one in the career of safety Jaylen Reed.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Another Week, Another Turnover

The Patriots came into the game with 14 turnovers — the second-most in the entire NFL — and have turned it over at least once in every game. At some point, the Patriots were bound for a perfect game, right?

It didn't happen in Miami. Backed up deep in their own territory, Maye hit Efton Chism III for a short pass. Chism tried to make something happen, and Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez punched it out. The Dolphins would take over at the Patriots' 19-yard line and would be forced to settle for a game-tying field goal.

4. Patriots Make OL Change In Second Half

Alijah Vera-Tucker's hamstring injury and subsequent placement on IR opened up a hole at left guard. Walter Rouse, the converted tackle who the Patriots traded for in August, was the first player to step up and he was named the starter in back-to-back weeks.

But that didn't last long. After a really tough first half where he got beat a number of times, Rouse was replaced by veteran Ben Brown at left guard. Brown didn't play in the Week 7 loss to the Bears because of a knee injury, but didn't come into this week with an injury designation. After Brown came in, the Patriots offense started to click.

5. Patriots Finally Break Through With Third Quarter TDs

With the offense sputtering, the Patriots needed something to happen. That first came by way of Kyle Williams and a long catch. Stop me if you've heard that before.

In the third quarter and trailing by 10, Maye launched it to Williams deep down the middle of the field. Williams, who came into the game with one touchdown this season, beat rookie safety Michael Taaffe for a 43-yard touchdown. It was originally ruled as incomplete after the ball bounced off of Williams' knee, but was overturned after a passionate challenge by Mike Vrabel.

Elite flag throw from Vrabel pic.twitter.com/RPgjdwmpGo — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) November 1, 2026

On their next drive, after a fourth-down pickup by DeMario Douglas, the Patriots rolled out the speed option play call for Maye at the right time. The quarterback kept it himself and he powered his way in for his third rushing touchdown of the season. That score gave the Patriots the 17-13 lead, their first since it was 3-0 in the first.

6. Finally, A Big Turnover From The Secondary

With the Patriots leading by four, the Dolphins offense trotted back onto the field to try and reclaim the lead. That didn't end up happening, and the Patriots — who had been preached for weeks that they needed to start forcing more turnovers — finally got their wish.

Willis tried to push the ball deep down the middle of the field, but his throw hit off the front of DaQuan Jones' helmet. The ball fluttered into the air and fell right into the awaiting arms of Kevin Byard, who led the NFL in interceptions a season ago. That pick eventually led to a DeMario Douglas touchdown, ballooning the lead to 11, and gave Byard his first pick as a Patriot.

Miami would add six points on a long touchdown from Kevin Coleman Jr. (in which Charles Woods slipped in coverage, leaving the Dolphins wideout wide open) with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter. The ensuing onside kick attempt would fall into the hands of Stevenson, and after a Stevenson first down carry, the win was finally set in stone.

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