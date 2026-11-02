The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Patriots' Week 8 Victory over Dolphins

The New England Patriots surged in the second half against the Miami Dolphins to improve their record to 5-3, marking their third in-division win of the season.



Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 8.

The Good - Stout Defense Dominates Upfront

New England's defensive line feasted against a Miami offense missing first-round rookie guard Kadyn Proctor (concussion).



The Patriots' pass rush got home against Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis five times, a season-high sack total.



Gabe Jacas (1.5 sacks), Corey Durden (1.5 sacks), Elijah Ponder (0.5 sack), Christian Barmore (0.5 sack), Christian Elliss (0.5 sack) and Jaylen Reed (0.5 sack) kept Willis under pressure throughout the afternoon.



The run defense was a similar story. After rushing 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon was held to just 69 yards on 19 carries (3.6 yards per carry).



As a team, Miami was held to just 74 yards on 23 attempts, largely thanks to a dominant performance from Durden, who added two tackles for loss to his 1.5 sacks.



Cory Durden gets to the QB 😤



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The Bad - Secondary Struggles to Replicate Success

OK, It wasn't all bad. Safety Kevin Byard recorded his first interception as a Patriot after a pass deflected off the helmet of defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, leading to a 4th-quarter scoring drive for the offense. That is objectively a good result.



However, beyond that one play, the secondary continually allowed big gains to Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, Greg Dulcich, Kevin Coleman Jr, and Malik Washington.



According to Pro Football Focus, Carlton Davis allowed six catches on seven targets for 42 yards, Christian Gonzalez gave up four catches on six targets for 52 yards, and Charles Woods allowed a 35-yard score on his only target of the game.



With an explosive Green Bay offense on the horizon, New England will need a much stronger performance from its defensive backs.

The Good - Drake Maye's Second Half

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a first half in which the Patriots managed just three points, Drake Maye found his rhythm coming out of the break.



Without A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and still awaiting the returns of Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) from injured reserve, Maye was working with a depleted group of pass catchers.



The wide receiver room consisted of Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Ryan Miller, who was elevated from the practice squad for this matchup.



Despite the limited options, Maye delivered an efficient performance, completing 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He also added five rushing yards and a score on the ground.



All three of Maye's touchdowns came in the second half, marking his fifth consecutive game with at least three total touchdowns.

Drake Maye fakes the pitch and scores!



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The Ugly - Injuries Continue to Pile Up

New England saw tight end Hunter Henry (foot) and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (knee) leave this matchup.



It'd be impossible to tell the story of the 2026 Patriots without injuries. We'll have to wait until the team hits the practice field Wednesday for a clearer picture of the severity of both injuries, but there's no denying how important Henry and Jacas are to their respective units.



Losing either for an extended period would be a significant blow.

The Good - Kyle Williams & DeMario Douglas

As mentioned, New England entered this matchup shorthanded at wide receiver, creating an opportunity for someone to step up. Williams and Douglas absolutely capitalized on their increased opportunities.



Douglas finished the day catching all three of his targets for 76 yards, including a 48-yard catch-and-run for a score.



Williams had only one catch on the day, but it was a pivotal 43-yard bomb that kicked off their second-half comeback.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bad - Andy Borregales

Down 6-3 with 2:24 remaining in the first half, Borregales pushed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide right. Miami followed with a scoring drive, making the missed opportunity even more costly.



Borregales finished the day 1-for-2 on field goals, converting from 34 yards while going 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts.



This season, Borregales is 10-for-13 (76.9%) on field goals as he looks to build consistency down the stretch.

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