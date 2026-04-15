Memphis RB, Patriots Local Day Invite Could Add Offensive Juice

Last week, the New England Patriots hosted 27 draft prospects at their facility for their annual local pro day. Among the group was Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers Jr, who grew up 30 miles north of Boston.

The Lawrence, Massachusetts, native put together a productive college career spent at Louisville, UMass and Memphis. This past season, Desrosiers played in 10 games and racked up 791 total yards and eight touchdowns. That's part of the reason why New England wanted to bring him in, and why he's getting interest across the league this offseason.

And what screams Patriots more than a versatile offensive weapon out of the backfield?

"I would compare my game to the likes of Christian McCaffrey, and Alvin Kamara," Desrosiers told Patriots On SI. "I can even line up at receiver and give some DBs a run for their money. Still big and strong enough for pass pro, but can still out run defenders on an inside or outside zone.

Oct 4, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (13) runs with the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

"To describe myself as a player would be calling myself a swiss army knife," he continued. "Whatever coach needs me to do will be done at a high level. Just pull out the tool you need and I gotchu."

The Belmont Hill High School alum began his college career at Louisville, spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Cardinals. It was after that when he transferred back home to UMass. He scored eight times with the Minutemen and put enough good work on tape for the Patriots to come calling this year.

Getting the invite to the Patriots' local pro day was a surprise to Desrosiers. He was one of two running backs (along with BC's Jordan McDonald) to receive an invite, something he said he didn't have on his radar.

"I Should Be Thanking You For Having Me"

"They kept thanking me for coming and I’m like, 'Hold up, I should be thanking you for having me,'" he said. "In all seriousness, it was cool."

The Patriots could be in the market for another running back. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are penciled in as the top two, but Terrell Jennings/Elijah Mitchell/Lan Larison are a fairly unproven group heading into 2026. Whether it's through the draft or the undrafted free agency process, you can expect the defending AFC champions to add another running back.

New England isn't the only team checking up on the Memphis back. He had a "Top 30" visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, and met with the New Orleans Saints running back coach via Zoom. It's been a busy process for Desrosiers, but he's enjoying every second of it.

"Just keeping my head down and grinding until I find out where I’m headed," he said. "Then the real grind starts. Still just being in contact with some teams (and) coaches. Waiting for the day. ... Conversations with teams have been very exciting and encouraging, just praying for the best."

As a fan of the Patriots during his younger years, it was also a whirlwind for Desrosiers to meet Mike Vrabel in person. The head coach -- also an inductee into the team's Hall of Fame -- took an active role in the pro day, and addressed the group that day.

Desrosiers Hopes Boston Sees Another Parade This Year

"It was great to see Mike Vrabel in person and talk to him for a little bit," Desrosiers admitted. "Growing up as a Pats fan, it was really cool for them to express their interest in me as a player."

Nov 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (13) breaks away from the Tulane Green Wave finishing off the play with a touchdown during the second quarter at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Even though Desrosiers hasn't played football in Massachusetts in three years, his local sports roots haven't washed away. In fact, the potential Patriots running back already knows how a long-treasured works, and is hoping it happens this summer.

"Pats parades, will always remember those," Desrosiers said about how favorite Patriots memories growing up. "City of Boston always lit. Celtics next, again!"

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