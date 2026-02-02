Bruins Honor Patriots' Super Bowl Appearance With Stadium Series Entrance

The New England Patriots were on full display at walk-ins leading up to the NHL's 2026 Stadium Series.

Now, the Patriots are currently on their way to California to participate in the rapidly approaching Super Bowl LX, so them being in Florida doesn't sound right.

To clarify, the Pats were not at Raymond James Stadium for the second outdoor game in the state of Florida in NHL history. But the Boston Bruins did dress up as Revolutionary War-era patriots while channeling the city's history and giving a nod to the New England franchise, as the Patriots are in the midst of being in the Super Bowl.

The Bruins were dressed by the Garment District’s Boston Costume, with each player wearing some sort of topcoat, breeches and knee-high socks, and topped off the look with a tri-corner hat. Some even opted for wigs.

"We got our Patriots outfits," Bruins' defenseman Charlie McAvoy said following walk-ins. "We just showed up to the game ... We wanted to support the New England Patriots going to the Super Bowl! Thought it was pretty good fitting, all the way down to the shoes here. Shoutout to the people at Boston Costume for the great outfits, let's go Bruins."

NFL Recognizes Boston Bruins' Walk-In Costumes Ahead of 2026 Stadium Series

Facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the latest NHL outdoor game is taking place during Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest — hence the choice in attire. The game also marks the coldest Tampa weekend in two decades, with the cost of admission reported to be the highest in the history of Stadium Series matchups by ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

The Lightning dressed as the Buccaneers, wearing the famous orange "creamsicle" uniforms. However, the NFL also took specific note online of the Bruins' attire.

Following walk-ins, Bruins defenseman Nikita said his teammates wanted to pay specific tribute to the NFL's Patriots.

“I think it was a lot of guys. The idea behind it was kind of bring something Bostonian. Obviously, Boston is a really historical city in the United States, and so we decided to dress up as the patriots from 17th century," Zadorov said in the pregame media availability. "So, obviously, give the respect to the Founding Fathers of America, and also, it has good ties to our football team, you know what I mean? So, that played out pretty well.”

Per previous reporting from Breakaway On SI, the Stadium Series was played on Feb. 1, with the Lightning clawing their way back to a 6-5 shootout win over Boston in the largest comeback win in an outdoor game throughout the NHL.

New England has seen six wins and five losses throughout its Super Bowl appearances so far. The Patriots' latest appearance in the ultimate championship game will be played on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots will be seeing their 12th Super Bowl appearance in history against the Seattle Seahawks. They are led by quarterback Drake Maye, who is in the midst of only his second year in the league and in contention for the coveted MVP award.

