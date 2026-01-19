Cardi B Slams NFL Live After Patriots' Divisional Win

After the entire NFL Live crew incorrectly picked the Houston Texans to win in the Divisional Round, superstar Cardi B came to the defense of Stefon Diggs and the entire New England Patriots' franchise.

Cardi is also the girlfriend of Patriots No. 1 wide receiver of Stefon Diggs. For those unaware, Diggs and his Pats' latest win was a 28-16 victory over the Texans. New England now moves on in the playoff race to facing off against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Jan. 25. However, Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Hannah Storm, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears of the ESPN NFL Live panelists all previously picked the Texans to win.

Cardi was swift to post her reaction to them after the 12-point win, which included one touchdown from Diggs.

"What are y'all talking about," screamed Cardi in a video she posted to her social media. "Nothing! Nothing!"

Cardi B Defends Patriots En Route to AFC Championship

Cardi posted the video to her X, quoting Sports Center's video on how the entire NFL Live crew realized they all picked the incorrect winner for the Jan. 18 matchup.

THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation https://t.co/pufQTNTIIw pic.twitter.com/GLa7dQy9Jr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 18, 2026

"THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!" Cardi captioned her video on X.

As previously reported by New England Patriots On SI, in early-mid November, the WR and superstar rapper welcomed their first child — a baby boy — together. This is the star artist's fourth baby, whose gender was previously confirmed via her rep. Cardi's other three children — named Kulture, Wave and Blossom — are shared with her estranged husband and rapper Offset.

Additionally, Diggs is already a father to daughters Nova and Charliee.

Cardi was also previously spotted at Gillette Stadium and seated next to owner and CEO Robert Kraft in his suite en route to the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 9. In that particular matchup and with Cardi in attendance, Diggs became the No. 29 player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions with his first catch of the game — an 11-yard touchdown reception.

Back to the topic at hand, the Patriots also chimed in on poking fun at the NFL live crew themselves after the win over Houston.

"Oh no," New England captioned a photo posted on X of the wrong picks from the NFL Live crew.

oh no 😬 pic.twitter.com/gBE55BgtEF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

The Patriots, Cardi B and Diggs all now zone in their focus on the impeding matchup against the Broncos, as Super Bowl LX looms in the near future,

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!