Patriots Can't Blame Tough Loss to Bills on Penalties

The refs are an easy cop out. Bad penalties, especially three that extended drives, hurt the New England Patriots in Week 15. But it wasn't the officiating that made the Buffalo Bills storm back to the tune of five-straight touchdowns and left Gillette Stadium with a 35-31 comeback win.

Though some might have you believe that's the reason.

Let's start with the obvious. There were a few calls -- or non-calls -- that certainly changed the outcome of the game. A late flag on Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis in what would have been a major third down stop. Marcus Jones seemingly intercepting Josh Allen, before he was called for DPI (and Khalil Shakir was somehow credited with a completion) on fourth down. Mack Hollins appearing to get interfered with before Tre'Davious White came down with a pick that looked like more of a Drake Maye arm punt.

But those penalties didn't hand the Bills points on the scoreboard. They still had to go out and perform. And perform they did. Josh Allen (19-28, 193 yards, three touchdowns) worked his way through what was a gross second half effort by New England's defense. Bad tackling at all three levels, mixed with poor coverage, gave the Bills a must-needed win to stay afloat in the AFC East race.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After the game, and in the days that followed, Patriots players and coaches made note about the officiating. It wasn't anything that might have warranted a fine, but there was discussions in the locker room between players and reporters about how the men in stripes potentially impacted the game.

"You could see how late the flag came out," Davis said postgame on his penalty. "If it’s a flag and it’s, like, definitive — throw the flag. If it’s not a flag, in a close game like this, then let us play. You understand? Just by seeing how late the flag came in, I think we’re all thinking the same thing."

Blaming Officials Does Nothing To Make New England's Loss Better

By the rulebook, Davis did interfere with Buffalo's Keon Coleman. He grabbed the back of his white uniform, gave it a quick tug and broke up the pass. It was the delay in which the penalty was assessed that ticked off Davis, as it was a solid eight or nine seconds before the yellow laundry hit the turf.

It was on that drive that the Bills eventually took the lead for good, when James Cook scampered in for his second touchdown of the game. The Patriots finished the afternoon with seven penalties, compared to Buffalo's two (one of which negated a Josh Allen rushing touchdown in that same half).

"It is a difficult job, they do have a difficult job," Vrabel said on the radio this week. "The consistency — sometimes I struggle with it. I’ll say this, the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that. And that would be hard for me to understand how the team that is coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. That’s hard for me to understand."

Officiating was poor in the game for both sides. Patriots' Kayshon Boutte extended for a 30-yard grab on the game's first drive that appeared to wobble a bit near the ground, and the Patriots were seemingly gifted three points after the game clock didn't run at the end of the second half. NFL referees have been far from good this year.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts from the sideline as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Vrabel later cleaned up his comments on the refs -- "Officiating or the penalties weren't the reason that we lost the game," he said -- but it didn't take long for those statements to stick. John Hussey's officiating crew had a bad game on both sides after a really whistle-free first half.

The Patriots lost this game on their own, crumbling inwards after grabbing a 21-0 lead and collapsing in the red zone. The officiating just didn't help make it look any more appealing to the eye.

New England has cleaned up its act when it comes to penalties, now the 12th-most penalized team in the NFL after 15 weeks. Should they clinch a postseason berth, and succeed once they get it, the Patriots will need to not beat themselves -- and not even let the officials have a chance to be a postgame storyline.

"It was a long stretch where we were feeling good about ourselves, and it was a chance for us to respond from something, respond from being late in the season and playing meaningful football and responding from losing to a good team," Maye said. "We've got to get back, get back and start some practice. And looking forward to getting another chance next Sunday."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!