Drake Maye Turns MVP Chants Towards Patriots Star Rookie
Drake Maye is the odds-on favorite to be the league's MVP at this point in the season, but according to the New England Patriots quarterback, the three-syllable chants that filled Gillette Stadium before, during and after the team's impressive win over the New York Jets weren't for him. He said postgame that they might have been for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who scored three times en route to New England's eighth win in a row.
"(The chants) may have been for TreVeyon tonight," Maye humbly said. "He scored three touchdowns."
Henderson's meteoric rise over the last two weeks has been one that will eventually garner chants of his own some day. Though it may take a couple years to nail down what award the Ohio State rookie may win in the seasons to come, the last two games for Henderson have been a fantastic starting point for his career.
"It's a journey, the NFL comes with a lot of highs and lows," Henderson said. "I think the biggest thing is preparation going into the week and with the reps that we have, just trying my best to take advantage of them. Continuing to try and grow and get better as a player. My running backs coach does a good job of pushing us, Coach Vrabel does a good job of pushing everyone. I think preparation is key."
With starting back Rhamondre Stevenson missing back-to-back games with a nagging toe injury, Henderson has stepped into the top spot smoothly. His hard runs in the first half were complemented with his ability to add value in the passing game. He became just the fourth Patriot (and first since Rex Burkhead in 2020) to rush for a pair of touchdowns and catch a third.
"I would say the best couple of runs he had were there late in the game when it was tough sledding, and we're in five-minute, and they know we're going to run, and they're blitzing and everything else," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Looked like we were going to be short, and he's able to knife through there and keep his pads down and pick up a huge first down. He's executed, whether that's a checkdown or a touchdown in the back of the end zone.
TreVeyon Henderson Now Leads The Team In Touchdowns
"No home runs tonight, but I thought he grinded out pretty much what was there," he continued. "He's helped us a lot of ways tonight and saw the power push touchdown, which was really cool."
It's the second week in a row that Maye has turned a question about MVP chants into another direction. After the team's victory down in Tampa Bay, he was asked about hearing Patriots fans cheer him on, and said they must have been for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"I think our fans have been great with me since I got here," Maye said postgame. "Since I got drafted. I just appreciate them for embracing me, and trying to embrace this city and give these fans and this team and just myself just leave it all out there and give it everything I got."
As for Henderson, he's now at six touchdowns on the season -- good for the team lead. While his quarterback may take home MVP hardware, the running back says he's only as valuable as his teammates.
"The guys up front, they make our job easier, they make my job easier," Henderson said.
"There were a couple times when I thought I was down, and those guys are coming to push the pile and getting me into the end zone. Those guys work so hard."
