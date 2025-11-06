Patriots HC Praises New WR with Legendary Lineage
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots may have been conspicuously quiet on NFL trade deadline day, they did add some needed depth to their corps of receivers.
Brenden Rice, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion Jerry Rice, is now a member of the Pats’ practice squad. New England previously hosted Rice on a tryout/ free-agent visit on Sept. 24, before ultimately signing him on Nov. 4.
Rice’s signing coincides with the injury to starting receiver Kayshon Boutte. The LSU product, who leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, hurt his hamstring in the second quarter of the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. While Rice is not expected to play a major role for the Patriots upon arrival, he should provide their scout team with a sizable, perimeter pass-catcher — one who also possesses a tremendous upside. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel is excited to begin working the 23-year-old for the foreseeable future.
“He has good size and I think he's shown the ability to learn quickly,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I think that that was something that's important at this time of year, being able to get a guy in here that can help us at multiple spots if something happens. Start on the practice squad and then everybody has to prepare like a starter.”
Rice was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (225 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southern California. The 6’3” 210-pounder, saw action in three games as a rookie, primarily on special teams, before finishing the year on injured reserve. Rice, who has yet to record a catch in the NFL, was released by the Chargers on Aug. 26.
Brenden Rice is Eager to Forge His Own Legacy
Though he has yet to reach his stride as a pro, Rice’s reputation has been forged by a stellar collegiate career. After transferring from Colorado, he logged 39 catches, 611 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, his debut USC campaign. In 2023, Rice became a reliable target for quarterback Caleb Williams catching 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. For his efforts, he earned a second-team All-Pac-12 nod for the Trojans, who finished the season at 7-5.
If the Patriots are looking to find a receiver capable of running precise routes while also winning his battles downfield, they may find their answer in Rice. He has demonstrated the ability to become an effective X receiver. At nearly 6-3, he is not a pure separator. However, he is adept at using his size to his advantage when making contested catches, especially against undersized defenders along the boundary.
Rice joins receivers Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles on the practice squad. Along with Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III are currently on the active roster.
