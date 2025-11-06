Patriots WR Misses Second-Straight Practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots took the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their second practice of Week 9, one player conspicuous by his absence was receiver Kayshon Boutte
For the second time in as many days, Boutte did not participate in on-field team activities. While his was not the only absence on the afternoon, it was arguably the most notable as the rest of the Pats prepare for this weekend’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the possibility of Boutte returning for the team’s final practice — and thus, suiting up against the Bucs — still exists, his status for this upcoming game is justifiably in question.
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one ofquarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target.
Should Boutte be sidelined for New England’s oncoming Week 10 matchup, rookie Kyle Williams is expected to take on the majority of the LSU product’s vacated snaps. Williams aligned in Boutte’s stead for the remainder of their Week 9 victory, logging a season-high 31 snaps. The Patriots’ rookie was held without a catch on one target, which he seemingly missed due to a miscommunication with quarterback Drake Maye.
Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III are currently on the active roster with Jeremiah Webb, John Jiles and newly-signed Brenden Rice available via the practice squad.
Boutte was not the only Patriot absent for the second practice of Week 10. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Christian Ellis were also non-participants — also placing their availability for this weekend’s game in a precarious state.
Stevenson, Elliss Also Remain Out, Bradbury Returns
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran rusher Terrell Jennings and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void, if he is unable to play in Week 10.
Ellis’ absence from practice stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker. Mapu was also listed on this report with a neck injury as a full participant.
Center Garrett Bradbury (hip), defenisve lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) and linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) were limited participants, while cornerback Christian Gonzalez has officially cleared game-day concussion protocol, removing him from the report.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!