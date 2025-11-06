Handing Out Patriots Midseason Awards
The New England Patriots are nine games into the 2025 season, and to this point, the team has been lightyears away of what people nationally thought about them. A six-game winning streak has propelled the Patriots to the top of the AFC East, and they're now tied for the best record in the entire NFL. Quarterback Drake Maye has thrown himself into the MVP conversation, while Mike Vrabel is stamping himself as the perfect head coaching hire.
So it's time for some way-too-early awards at the midseason mark of New England's schedule.
Here's eight awards, ranging from MVP to the team's best free agent add, from the team's first nine games of the season.
Most Valuable Player: QB Drake Maye
This one is obvious. Maye has played to a standard that is now entrenching him in discussions for not just the team's MVP, but the league's MVP as well. His arm and legs have turned the Patriots' offense into one of the most surgical offenses in the NFL and he's continuing to break decades-old records set by Tom Brady. This one was an easy choice to make.
Offensive Player of the Year: QB Drake Maye
Doubling down on players isn't ideal, but Maye is just having that good of a season. Arguments could be made for Stefon Diggs (45 receptions, 508 yards, two touchdowns) or Kayshon Boutte (23 receptions, 431 yards, five touchdowns), but the way that Maye has the wheels of New England's offense rolling, he's worthy of two awards on this list. He's up to 2,285 yards through the air and has found the end zone 19 total times between the passing and rushing attacks.
Defensive Player of the Year: CB Marcus Jones
Jones was a star on special teams and a solid player defensively for his first few seasons in the NFL. This year, he's turned it up a notch. The former Houston Cougar leads the team in pass breakups and has played at an extremely high level covering the slot position. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October, and has earned every bit of the three-year contract extension he signed as well.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: OT Will Campbell
The fourth overall selection in this year's draft has earned his status as the team's left tackle of the future. Campbell has shined in almost every one of his games and other than his tricky matchup with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, he's passed the test. In nine games, the LSU rookie has played 567 offensive snaps and is ranked in the top 20 by Pro Football Focus in pass protection. OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson hasn't put up the consistent numbers to win this.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: S Craig Woodson
At first, fans might have balked if you told them that two former captains -- Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger -- would be unthroned by a rookie. But Woodson has played up to what his draft status was coming out of Cal. He's been a strong force as a free-flowing safety, and opens up the middle of the field for other players in the secondary to make plays. It's a short list for this award, but defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and defensive end Elijah Ponder would also qualify.
Special Teams Player of the Year: CB Marcus Jones
Shocker: Jones is back on the list, this time for his body of work as a punt returner. His 87-yard touchdown against Carolina swung the game's momentum well into New England's favor, and he continues to help the offense in setting up good field position week in and week out. Rookie kicker Andy Borregales hasn't missed a kick since Week 2, so he's making a push for his name under this honor come January.
Most Improved: WR Kayshon Boutte
Boutte has become Drake Maye's best friend in the passing game. Though he left Week 9's win with a hamstring injury (that may impact his status for the game in Tampa Bay), he's connected on a various of deep routes en route to his team-high five scoring catches. After a few years where he struggled to contribute on the field, Boutte has emerged under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to shine.
Best Acquistion: DE K'Lavon Chaisson
A lot of players can be making cases for this. Stefon Diggs and Milton Williams both come to mind, but it's Chaisson who's really leading the way -- and somewhat to a fault, a tad bit underrated. The team's leader in sacks with 5.5, the former first round pick has paired well along New England's defensive line to create havoc on opposing quarterbacks. He's putting up a season that should set him up for another contract down the line.
