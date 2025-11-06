Patriots Make List of Points Leaders After Week 9
It's no secret right now just how dominant the New England Patriots are. They may have finagled their way out of a loss on Sunday with a 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but their dominance has built traction week after week.
Week 9's one-point win was still another impressive day for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats' signal caller was 19 of 29 for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
The Patriots are putting up points every week, and it's starting to move them up the ladder in dominant offenses as the season progresses.
Patriots are Now Fourth in Points Scored All Season
As we enter Week 10, the Patriots are now fourth in points accumulated throughout nine weeks of play. The only games in which they scored less than 20 points were their Week 1 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and their Week 3 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite that, the Patriots have exceeded expectations, scoring 20-plus points in their seven wins. With that, they are now a top-five team in football in terms of points accumulated.
Sitting behind the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots now have 237 points scored in nine games. Not too shabby for a four-win team over the last two seasons.
Who did they edge out? Their division rivals, who they upset in Week 5, the Buffalo Bills, have scored 235 points so far in 2025.
The Pats will see the Bills again at Gillette Stadium in a little over a month. With the turn of events and shifts within the AFC over the last month, that game could shape up to determine who takes home the AFC East title in January and who is sitting in a Wild Card spot and will have to play on the road.
The team that will be hard to chase as the season progresses is the high-powered Indianapolis Colts, a team the Patriots do not square off against during the regular season. However, if there were to be a late January game between the two, it's almost guaranteed to be a shoot-out between Maye and the newly reenergized Daniel Jones in Indy.
The Patriots shift their focus to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. It's their most difficult opponent since the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. With Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye both mentioned as potential MVP candidates, one would think the scoreboard in this game is going to have some rather large numbers on it before the final whistle.
