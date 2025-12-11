Patriots’ Drake Maye Gives Shoutout to Mentor Philip Rivers

To start the 2025 season, the AFC was dominated by three teams -- the New England Patriots, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. In recent weeks, the Patriots and Broncos have surged to the tune of 10-game winning streaks, while a laundry list of injuries at the quarterback position have had the Colts spiraling.

So, with their playoff hopes dwindling, the Colts turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who lasted played in 2020, to save their season -- a move Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is a fan of.

"I think it’s awesome," Maye told reporters after the transaction was official. "I think it’s pretty cool. When we were down there — I did draft training in Mobile, and he lives around there somewhere — I think the biggest thing is he still throws it good. That was two springs ago. He was slinging it good."

The Colts are now on their fourth quarterback, with last year's starter Anthony Richardson on IR, and Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard both getting hurt in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That led to the signing of Rivers, who closed his career in Indianapolis and was named one of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 26 semifinalists for the 2026 induction class.

One Of Drake Maye's QB Mentors Returns To The NFL

The Patriots won't face Rivers and the Colts this season unless both teams make the playoffs. That doesn't mean that Maye still won't keep tabs on the future Hall of Fame quarterback, however.

"So, what a quarterback, what a competitor," Maye continued. "He’s the ultimate competitor. And I’m sure he knows the offense well, and I’m sure still slings in great. Saw a little bit of his press conference. That was pretty funny. Seemed like a great guy when I was around. He’s been great to me. So, it’s pretty cool, something like that, whatever happens there. But it’s pretty sweet."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of recent quarterbacks lasting long into their NFL careers, it opens up the question if some younger players want to play that long. Patriots legend Tom Brady played until he was 45, and Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers continues to chug along in the AFC North this season.

So Does The Patriots Captain Want To Play That Long?

According to the Patriots quarterback, he'd love to last that long. The MVP candidate has put together one of the best second-year seasons by any NFL quarterback, and has New England sitting pretty at 11-2 and second-best in the conference.

If Maye can continue his 2025 play into 2046, Patriots fans will certainly be happy.

"Shoot, if I’m moving around a little bit still, I hope so,” Maye said. “I’ll play as long as I can."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!