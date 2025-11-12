Former Patriots RB Gets Honest About Mike Vrabel's Success
Craig James never played with Mike Vrabel or was a player under the now-head coach, but the former New England Patriots running back is impressed with how the team's head man is operating in 2025.
After back-to-back seasons of 4-13 football, the Patriots went out and brought in the team's Hall of Fame linebacker to reset the organization — a decision James says was about getting back to the fundamentals of football.
One Patriots Alum Is Admiring The Work of Mike Vrabel
"The game of football is still blocking and tackling," James told Patriots on SI. "Yes, Mike Vrabel hasn't forgotten that. It's the coaches who started getting in their heads that it's all of these RPOs. ... If you don't have football players who are willing to block and tackle, you won't win. And blocking and tackling means a running game. And if it's third-and-1, you better be able to put your hand in the dirt and get a first down.
"If you're a soft team, this is where it's just, really just the bottom line, if you throw the ball all the time, and it's screens and this and that, your defense gets soft, your teammates get soft," James continued. "They're not getting hit in the mouth in practice. There's nobody coming off hitting you. Being soft is contagious."
While the running game hasn't been the strongest aspect of the Patriots' breakout season, flashes here and there have shown the tough, physical football that James alluded to. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson ran for nearly 150 yards in the team's 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, and the team has rattled off seven wins in a row in the process.
Vrabel has brought his own culture to the team that he spent the majority of his playing career with. Out with the old regime, from the signs on the walls to the players (Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Keion White), and Vrabel is bringing in his own style of coaching.
It's worked, and Vrabel's style of coaching is evident to the alumni.
"You know, being intense is one thing. There are a lot of intense head coaches, but intensity without compassion and fear and balance is worthless," James said. "Sure, there have been a lot of turds who've been head coaches and holler and do all that stuff, but Mike, he connects with the guys, and I think that's a huge difference in his in his plan."
