Patriots Place Three Players in Concussion Protocol

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots may have clinched their first playoff spot since 2021. However, the franchise’s most exciting win in nearly five years has seemingly come at a significant cost to their health.

While kicking off the team’s Week 17 preparations, Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that an estimated nine players were evaluated for injuries during the prime time matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. In fact, Vrabel further divulged that running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and left guard Jared Wilson are all in currently in concussion protocol.

Facing a 1st-and-10 at the Ravens 25 yard-line with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter, Henderson was slow to get up after falling backward on a short run. He was checked out by trainers and eventually walked off the field under his own power and into the locker room. Though he was originally announced as questionable to return, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at the. half. As a result, he logged only five yards on three carries.

When healthy, Henderson has showcased both the poise and prowess which has made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. The Ohio State product has compiled 776 yards on 148 carries with seven touchdowns this season. Henderson rushed 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 13 yards in last week’s loss to Buffalo. Should he miss any time, New England will certainly miss his big play ability. Still, it should be noted that Henderson’s optimal health heading into the playoffs is New England’s top priority.

Kayshon Boutte, Jared Wilson Also Being Evaluated

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boutte incurred his head injury after landing hard on a nearly-completed catch attempt in the fourth quarter. While many within Pats Nation believe that Boutte should have benefited from a pass interference flag — as evidenced by Ravens’ defensive back Marlon Humphrey having tackled the Pats’ wideout before the pass arrived — the pass fell incomplete. In the process, Boutte hit his head on the turf and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 13 games played, he has compiled 527 yards on 31 catches with six touchdowns. Before leaving this game due to a head injury — which he suffered on the aforementioned catch attempt — he had one catch on three targets for 16 yards.

Wilson’s presence among the several injured Patriots comes as something of a surprise. The Georgia product played all 74 offensive snaps against Baltimore at left guard — showing no signs of concussion symptoms during the game. The Pats’ rookie guard recently returned from an ankle injury which had sidelined him since early in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 13 games this year, the former Georgia Bulldog has aligned on 785 snaps (92 percent) on offense — allowing four sacks, six hits and 23 pressures. After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, Wilson has been singularly focused on turning his early-season struggles into success — especially in the passing game. As a result, Wilson has already become an integral piece within New England’s offensive line for the foreseeable future due to his athleticism and versatility.

