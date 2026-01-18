Former Patriots QB Could Get Revenge on AFC's Biggest Stage

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played for the New England Patriots from 2019-21, is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Despite having played one snap this season — a kneeldown in October — the 29-year-old reserve will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback next week during the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Stidham will replace incumbent starter Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the team’s 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

In a game which featured several lead changes — as well as an audience-pleasing hook-and-ladder from the Bills which helped to force overtime — Broncos’ cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen's deep pass attempt with time winding down in the game’s extra period. Despite his injury, Nix led the Broncos into position for kicker Wil Lutz's 24-yard field goal which gave his team the victory, as well as a spot in next week’s AFC Championship game.

Still, it should be noted that the Broncos’ starter for said matchup has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2023, when he started two games after Denver benched former starter Russell Wilson. During his three years in Denver (2023-present), the Auburn product has appeared in seve games, making two starts. He has compiled 496 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes with two touchdowns as a member of the Broncos.

In a concept which was nearly inconceivable just hours earlier, the ex-Patriots quarterback could be starting the most important game of his career against his former team — should New England earn a victory over the Houston Texans in their Divisional Round matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Jarrett Stidham Was Once a Promising Patriots QB

Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Stidham is perhaps best-known for his time as a Patriot. He began his New England career via the 2019 NFL Draft, when he was taken in the fourth round with the 133 overall selection from Auburn.

In his three years with the Patriots, the Auburn product saw little more than reserve time at the position. Stidham cumulatively completed 24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions during his time in a Patriots uniform.

The bulk of his reps came in 2020, in which he ended up appearing in five games and playing a total of 85 snaps. Following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay in March 2020, Stidham was widely considered to be the favorite for the starting role. That is, however, until Cam Newton came to town. While he was expected to compete for the starting job (even with Newton in the fold) Stidham was unable to capitalize on the chances he was given. He finished his second year in the league with just 22 completions on 44 attempts, with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Stidham also was sacked four times and gained 7 yards on 7 rushing attempts.

The 25-year-old was on the unfortunate side of luck (as it relates to health) to start 2021. Stidham missed all of training camp and preseason after undergoing back surgery in July. At the time, it was reported that his injury was not considered to be season-ending. His return to practice on Wednesday confirmed that prognosis.

With Mac Jones then-firmly entrenched as the starter, Stidham’s ceiling for 2022 was projected to be the team’s number two option. However, the team’s re-signing long time reserve Brian Hoyer ensured that Stidham would at least face some competition for the Pats’ top reserve role. As such, New England reached a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to send him and a seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection. The Corbin, KY native spent one season wearing silver and black before signing with the Broncos before the start of the 2023 season.

While Nix had put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers with the Broncos this season, the prospect of starting Stidham is likley to bring a sly smile of anticipation to the faces of both the Patriots and Broncos defenses. With both units predicated on aggression and tenacious application of pressure, either team would theoretically hold a decisive advantage in any head-to-head matchup.

