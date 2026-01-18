Five Patriots to Watch in Divisional Round Against Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, each player on their game day roster is hoping to do his part to help the Pats punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

This Patriots’ game against the Texans has the makings of a modern-day classic. The teams have played each other 15 times (including two postseason games), with the Patriots winning 11 games and the Houston Texans winning four.

This game will mark the third meeting between the Patriots and Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs — the previous two coming in 2013 (a 41-28 Patriots victory) and again in 2017, which resulted in a 34-16 win for New England. Though the two teams did not play each other during the regular season, Houston and New England last faced off in Oct. 2024 — a matchup won by the Texans by a final score of 41-21.

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Texans.

Drake Maye

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Though he may be best known for his elite arm strength, Maye also possesses the touch on the ball to make any throw required of him, while being equally effective with his exceptional athleticism. He will need to utilize both against the toughest defense he has faced this season.

While Maye is expected to use his running game to open up play-action on earlier downs, he should find some success when executing explosive plays in the passing game. Houston’s defense is expected to pressure the Pats’ starter on each of his drop backs. Provided he is able to find time to maneuver, he may look to test the open areas of the field with the deep ball. Despite their front-seven supremacy, Houston ranks only 14th in explosive pass play rate allowed.

Still, Maye must rid himself of the ball early — by either making the throw before the three-step, or by scrambling. In doing so, he can help to mitigate the impact of pass rushers Will Anderson, Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who excel in generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks without needing to dial-up blitzes.

Will Campbell and Morgan Moses

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In order to counteract the Texans’ defensive pressure, the Patriots' offensive line must make every effort to block it from the outset. With Will Anderson preferring to align at left defensive end, he should see the majority of his snaps against Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses. As Anderson is a phenomenal athlete with impressive speed off the edge, look for Moses and the Pats to chip him early to disrupt his path to the quarterback.

Left tackle Will Campbell may draw the more difficult assignment in being matched against Hunter. The Texans' top pass rusher ranked third in the NFL this season with 15 sacks. His devastating spin move could be problematic for the Pats’ rookie, who allowed one sack and five pressures against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. Still, if Campbell can win at least a handful of his matchups against Hunter, the Pats can keep control of the line at a neutral level.

Kayshon Boutte

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 14 regular-season games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Last week against the Chargers, he was one of the few offensive bright spots early in the game — catching all four of his passes for 66 yards.

Consequently, Boutte has proven himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running should make him a deep-threat option for Maye, given the Texans’ likelihood of providing stifling coverage on veteran Stefon Diggs.

Milton Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since the return of defensive tackle Milton Williams from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 11, New England’s pass defense, as well as its run defense, has regained both its brawn and bravado. Primarily in the pass rush, Williams’ presence has helped unlock the aggression of defenders such as Christian Barmore, K’Lavon Chiasson and Christian Elliss.

Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. While the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure in his absence, they should find greater success with Williams playing a notable role in pursuing Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Marcus Jones

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In addition to being a second-team All-Pro punt returner this season, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar aligned on 71% of New England’s snaps on defense in 2025.

During the regular season, he compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions. During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

With speedster Christian Kirk expected to take on a greater role in the absence of Texans’ star receiver Nico Collins, Jones is likely to draw him in man coverage. The Pats slot corner showcased shutdown ability against Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey in last week’s win over the Bolts. While New England might pair Kirk with Christian Gonzalez when he plays on the boundary, Jones should see the majority of his time in a match race against Kirk during this Divisional Round clash between the Texans and Patriots.

