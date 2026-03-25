How the Patriots Stack Up in the AFC East Heading Into NFL Draft

Having captured their first AFC East title since 2019, the New England Patriots remain determined to stay atop the division they have won 23 times since the birth of the franchise in 1960.

The 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025, while becoming the 15th team in league history to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. In turn, the Patriots look to parlay their success into similar results in 2026 — as evidenced by their strong offseason of roster-building, to date.

Notwithstanding the nine high-profile signings New England has made thus far, the Pats are still within sound fiscal shape to address several positions of need as they stock their roster for the upcoming season. In fact, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan reports that the team has approximately $35.4 million in available funds with which to fulfill their desires — placing them within the ten best-positioned teams in that category.

While several NFL analysts appear to support New England having done enough to remain competitive in both their division and conference races, the question remains as to whether they have done enough to remain AFC East Champions over their competition: the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

In that regard, here is a look at the current “tale of the tape” heading into the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Is New England Still the Beast of the East?

While declaring the AFC East as Patriots Country might be a bit premature — especially considering that five of the last six division titles have resided in western New York — the Patriots have at least re-entered the conversation for perennial contention.

Despite some notable losses this offseason — including receiver Stefon Diggs, linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and Jack Gibbens, tight end Austin Hooper and defenisve tackle Khyiris Tonga — New England has respectably restocked its cupboard with players who are more than capable of keeping the team on pace with the league’s elite.

Wideout Romeo Doubs, left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Kevin Byard headline a free agency class that has been praised by several NFL pundits. Though New England still maintains the need for help along the offensive line, at tight end and within their pass rush, the club is expected to utilize the deep positional talent pools in these respective areas during the early rounds of April's draft.

Accordingly, the Patriots are expected to remain on-par with their previous roster from a talent standpoint. However, the club’s biggest challenge will be attempting to recreate last season’s level of success. New England’s 2026 slate includes marquee games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. Having benefited from a favorable schedule in 2025, the road to 14 wins will be significantly more difficult this time around.

In the final analysis, the Patriots face a notably tougher test in their pursuit of consecutive AFC East titles. With 11 selections in the upcoming Draft, New England will primarily focus on fortifying their front lines, with a secondary focus on skill positions of need. Though the Patriots will be challenged to their limits, playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football should keep them in lockstep with Buffalo for the division championship.

Nevertheless, how do the Patriots stack up against their divisional rivals?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ranking the Rest:

3. Dolphins Building for the Future

For the first time since 2020, the Dolphins will head into a NFL season without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Former Green Bay Packers signal caller Malik Willis has arrived in Miami Gardens via a three-year, $65 million deal. Willis’ elite mobility will usher in a new and perhaps exciting era in Miami. However, the Dolphins likely face a year of rebuilding amid expected struggles. Their focus should and will remain on their seven draft picks in the first 100 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On a side note, former Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who signed with the Dolphins earlier this month, should add some energy to Miami’s pass rush. Alex Austin, an ex-Patriots cornerback provides the Fins’ secondary with some much-needed depth.

2. Jets Taxiing the Runway?

Don’t look now, but the Jets are starting to build something on the green side of the Meadowlands. Having acquired quarterback Geno Smith via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York should benefit from more efficient and experienced quarterback play.

Still, the Jets' most-impressive offseason acquisition was adding safety Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade with the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick’s ball-hawking style will benefit greatly from an underrated Jets’ pass rush, allowing them to remain competitive in the majority of their games this season. While still a cut below the top two teams in the division, the Jets will not be an easy out at any point in the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

1-a. Bills Still a Force

Although the Dolphins and the Jets always provide a formidable challenge on any given game day, the AFC East is expected to be a two-team race. The Bills share the title of being early favorites to take the divisional crown after adding former Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft selection.

With Moore, quarterback Josh Allen now has a top-flight receiver capable of winning his routes at all three levels, as well as contributing yards after the catch. In conjunction with running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo’s offense will still be among the best in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bills added veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who should add some experience to their defensive backfield.

In short, the Bills may be New England’s toughest opponent this season.

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