Mina Kimes Describes Patriots’ Drake Maye in Two Words

In a spot where quarterbacks either flinch or flip the script, Drake Maye did the latter. One week after getting punched in the mouth by the Buffalo Bills, the second-year gunslinger bounced back in a big way, engineering a gutsy 28–24 win over the Ravens to punch the New England Patriots' ticket to the postseason.

Maye was in full command, carving up Baltimore’s secondary to the tune of 31 completions on 44 attempts for 380 yards, notching his first 300-yard game as a pro. He also had two touchdowns and one interception. But make no mistake, this was his coming-out party.

Down 24–21 with just over five minutes left, Maye took the ball at his own 11-yard line and went full field general. He ripped a 20-yard strike to Mack Hollins, mixed in quick-hit connections with Rhamondre Stevenson, and kept Stefon Diggs moving the chains. The drive nearly got even juicier when a deep shot to Kayshon Boutte fell incomplete. A no-call that had everyone screaming for DPI on Marlon Humphrey.

No flag. No problem. Maye stayed poised, stayed aggressive, and finished the job, the kind of late-game response that separates prospects from franchise quarterbacks.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mina Kimes Reacts to Maye’s Poise Under Pressure

Maye didn’t exactly start hot. He threw a red-zone pick on New England’s opening drive, the kind of mistake that can snowball fast. Instead, Maye shook it off, settled into the pocket, and started cooking.

From there, he stayed calm under fire, extending plays and slicing up Baltimore’s coverage whenever lanes opened. By the final whistle, Maye had stacked a career-high 380 passing yards. His first-ever 300-yard game, along with two touchdown throws, marked the 10th time this season he’s tossed multiple TDs.

And the moment was big, too. This was Maye’s first career fourth-quarter comeback win, a legit “put-the-team-on-my-back” drive. Even ESPN's Mina Kimes hopped on the hype train. Posting a clip of Maye snapping the ball, she summed it up in two words: “Not normal.”

What makes it more impressive? Maye was under siege. He faced pressure on more than 40% of his dropbacks, exposing some cracks up front. But he still stood tall and delivered.

Yes, the locker room celebrated clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2021. But the vibe was clear: job’s not finished. With two games left, the Jets up next, then the Dolphins at home. New England knows the margin for error is shrinking.

Going forward, the Patriots have homework. Tighten up the run defense. Get healthier. And most importantly, keep Maye clean. If the offensive line can give him a little more time and his chemistry with his weapons keeps trending up, this offense suddenly looks dangerous heading into January.

