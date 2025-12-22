Patriots Rookie RB Suffers Injury vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots will now need to finish their Week 16 road matchup at the Baltimore Ravens without star rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson left the field in the second quarter. The Ohio State alum remained on the ground following a short run. The RB was then tended to by members of the Patriots' medical staff as well as New England head coach Mike Vrabel before getting up and slowly walking off the field under his own power. Henderson went straight into the medical tent before later going to the locker room.

The Patriots announced shortly after his departure that Henderson had sustained a head injury. However, an update has now ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted to his X account towards the beginning of the third quarter that Henderson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Baltimore matchup due to a head injury.

RB TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out Against Ravens

The No. 38 overall selection in April’s draft, Henderson has been a key offensive producer for the Pats. Through 14 games, Henderson has carried the ball 143 times for 773 yards and seven touchdowns. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite, he was also on the receiving end of 34 passes for 212 yards and another score.

As noted on the broadcast, the injuries are piling up for New England.

Joshua Farmer has also been ruled out (hamstring) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), Charles Woods (ankle) and Khyiris Tonga (foot) are also all listed as questionable.

Henderson is ranked third at Ohio State in career all-purpose yards with 4,614. Ahead of being drafted by the Patriots, Henderson gained national exposure when he scored a five-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass with 13 seconds left in the first half to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl en route to the Buckeyes' eventually hoisting the coveted trophy.

He was team captain of the Buckeyes and finished his career ranked fifth on Ohio State's list of career rushers with 3,761 yards. He also scored eight career touchdowns — 42 rushing and six receiving.

Henderson had rushed for five carries prior to his exit against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Patriots are still very much in control of their own destiny both in the AFC East race and for a playoff berth after last Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Achieving a win without Henderson is key for the Patriots in their chase of the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a potential first round bye.

