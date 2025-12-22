Patriots vs Ravens Takeaways: Drake Maye Under Fire

Just when you thought the New England Patriots were out, they pulled you back in.

Trailing 24-13 to the Baltimore Ravens with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, the Pats completed the comeback by scoring 15 unanswered points in the game’s waning moments. New England’s late-game heroics from quarterback Drake Maye, receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson put them back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Maye completed 31-of-44-passes for a career-best 380 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, helping to bolster his case to become this season’s NFL MVP. Conversely, the Ravens quarterback tandem of Lamar Jackson — who left the game in the second quarter with a back injury and did not return — and backup Tyler Huntley combined for 16-of-20 passing completions for 159 yards. However, it was Chaisson’s on-field savvy which would ultimately deliver the 28-24 win over Baltimore.

The victory over the Ravens in Week 16 gave the Patriots their 12th win of the season and their 14th 12-win season in team history. It also improved the Pats to a 7-0 road record. New England remains the only team in 2025 that is undefeated on the road.

In that regard, here are five key takeaways from an exciting night in the Charm City for the Patriots.

Call it a Comeback

When New England’s chances for earning their 12th win over the season appeared to be at their lowest, Maye and the Pats proved that winners always want the ball with the game on the line. In spite of an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, Maye led two consecutive scoring drives — the first culminating in a 37-yard scoring strike to rookie receiver Kyle Williams, as well as a two-point conversion pass to Stevenson which cut Baltimore’s lead to three points with 9:01 to play.

After New England’s defense forced a punt, the Patriots drove 89 yards for the winning touchdown. The winning score came on a 21-yard rush by Stevenson with 2:07 left, putting the Pats on top by four points.

Still, as previously mentioned, Chaisson landed the knockout blow by stripping Ravens’ receiver Zay Flowers of the football with 1:57 remaining in the game, which was recovered by Pats’ cornerback Marcus Jones to secure the victory. New England’s come-from-behind victory demonstrated the resilience and mettle of a team which has proven itself capable of shaking the adversity created by last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

https://x.com/nfl/status/2002957335678054655?s=61&t=86dQf8Vur7q8RfV-3agUKw

Injuries Galore

To say that the Patriots were bitten by the injury bug during the first half of their Week 16 matchup with Ravens may be an understatement. At the start of the second half, the following players had all suffered an injury, requiring a designation by the team. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (head), cornerback Charles Woods (ankle), and interior defenisve lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) had fallen victim to physical impairment.

While Farmer and Henderson were quickly ruled out, Moses, Woods and Tonga would remain questionable for portions of the game — with the latter two eventually being ruled out. Receiver DeMario Douglas joined the “questionable” ranks after being evaluated for a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Lastly, receiver Kayshon Boutte left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.

Needless to say, the Patriots’ extensive list of injured players will be under close watch as the team begins its preparations for Week 17.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins (94) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Drake Under Fire

With the Patriots offensive line forced to rotate tackles for much of the night, Maye was under pressure for much of the night. In fact, he was pressured on 45.8 percent of his drop-backs in the first half. An interception and strip-sack in scoring territory were both caused by pressure. On a key third-down in the closing moments of the third quarter, the Pats starter once again fell victim to the blitz, which came through unblocked. Maye was then pressured into a throw-away and was slow to get up after the play.

Still, the Patriots second-year starter lost neither his confidence, nor his poise. His ability to rise from a shaky first half drew a chorus of “MVP” chants ringing throughout the chilly Inner Harbor air surrounding M&T Bank Stadium. In fact, Maye’s meteoric rise to the top of the NFL quarterback ranks is one of the main reasons why New England should be considered a serious contender to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

Stefon Diggs Steps Up

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

While New England may have waited until the fourth quarter to come alive on the offensive side of the ball, veteran receiver Stefon Diggs was a constant force throughout the entirety of the game. Entering the team's primetime matchup in Baltimore, Diggs led the Patriots in targets (83), receptions (67), receiving yards (731), and was tied for third on the team with three touchdowns -- behind tight end Hunter Henry and fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte.

Diggs turned in one of his best performances as a Patriots in Week 16. The two-time All-Pro hauled in nine catches for 136 yards. After reaching 100 receiving yards for the fourth time this season, Diggs became the first Patriot since tight end Rob Gronkowski in 2015 to have four 100-yard receiving games in a single season, and the first receiver to do so since Julian Edelman did so in 2013, per Patriots Communications.

Run Defense Fails to Shut Down Derrick Henry

Despite entering Week 16 ranked fifth in the NFL in run defense (allowing 95.1 yards, while yielding seven rushing touchdowns), the Patriots have recently struggled to contain their opponents’ ground game. Just one week removed from allowing 106 yards to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, they were gashed by Ravens’ All-Pro Derrick Henry for 128 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. With their defensive front missing defensive tackle Milton Williams, interior lineman Khyiris Tonga and linebacker Robert Spillane, the Ravens’ offensive line — paced by center Tyler Linderbaum — allowed Henry to feast. The Patriots clearly missed their trio of run-stoppers on Henry’s read-option touchdown, which put the Ravens ahead by two scores with 12:50 left.

With New England having clinched a postseason berth, they will clearly use the opportunity to get healthy, while working to improve their performance in defending the run. Williams, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a high ankle sprain in November, is eligible to return to practice this week.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!