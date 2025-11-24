Five Takeaways From Patriots' Win Over Bengals
If Mitch McDeere (of John Grisham’s The Firm) were to describe the New England Patriots' Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, he might use his often-used phrase: “It might not be sexy, but it’s got teeth.”
Overcoming several early on-field struggles, as well as a rash of potentially devastating injuries, the Patriots were able to make plays when needed in earning a gritty, yet costly 26-20 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
While the Pats should justifiably celebrate the victory, the specter of injury will hang over their heads as a metaphorical ’Sword of Damocles’ in the coming days. In that vein, here are five key takeaways from the Week 12 action at Paycor Stadium.
Drake Maye Overcomes Early Struggles, Puts Patriots in Prime Playoff Position
While Week 12 may not have been Maye’s best performance of the season, the Patriots starter overcame his share of adversity in leading the Pats to the win in the Oueen City. Maye finished the game having completed 22-of-35 passes for 294 yards one touchdown and one interception.
Facing second-and-4 from their own 16-yard line, Maye threw only his sixth interception of the season — a pass deep over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry. Instead, it was intercepted by Cincinnati defensive back Geno Stone at the New England 33-yard line, which he returned 32 yards for the touchdown. While such a miscue could have placed his team in proverbial quicksand, Maye pushed his team forward by delivering throws in key situations to extend drives — including a 39-yard third-quarter strike to DeMario Douglas on 3rd-and-11, which brought his teammates to their feet.
Hunter Henry is Still the One
With both the running backs and receivers struggling to get on track, Maye wisely leaned on his fellow team captain on offense. Henry was once again at his best while attacking the intermediate areas of the field. Widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.
Unsurprisingly, Henry was Maye’s favorite target in Week 12, logging 115 yards on seven Catches — one of which went for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Henry, per Patriots Communications, has now recorded at least 40 receptions in all five of his seasons with New England, the second-longest streak by a Patriots tight end all-time — with first place held by Ben Coates with six. Henry has had at least six receptions in a game 21 times during his career. He also set a single-game career high in receiving yards with 115 in Week 12.
Patriots Rare Fourth-Down Fail Could Have Been Costly
The Patriots had entered the day having converted 13-of-16 fourth down attempts, earning them the top spot in the NFL in that category. Yet, the Patriots’ decision to cap an 11-play, 89-yard drive in the third quarter nearly had detrimental consequences.
Facing second-and-GOAL at the Bengals' 11-yard line, the Pats attempted two straight rushes on the legs of Rhamondre Stevenson. Rather than opt for an Andres Borregales field goal attempt, New England chose to attempt a fourth-down conversion on an RPO with a pick-flat play to Hunter Henry as the passing option. Instead, Maye once again handed it off to Stevenson, who failed to find the end zone. New England turned the ball over on downs.
Though the Patriots defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive — including a crucial third down stop with 5:05 left in the third quarter in a 17-13 game — their decision to push forward may have been more costly had Cincinnati sustained a long, scoring drive on their aforementioned possession.
Will Campbell Injury Could Be Devestating
Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell has left the game with a knee injury. With his Patriots teammates kneeling around him as trainers attended to him, Campbell was eventually assisted to the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room on a cart — as a towel and hood attempted to mask the tears he fought to retain. He was relieved by swing tackle Vederian Lowe, who remained at the position for the remainder of the game.
At his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. The rookie entered the day having allowed only five sacks and four total pressures on Maye. Campbell’s protection of the quarterback’s blind side will be sorely missed should he be out for an extended period of time.
Patriots Suffer Additional Significant Injuries
On New England’s first offensive series, starting left guard Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury. The rookie lineman walked off slowly under his own power, limping noticeably, while heading to the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter, Wilson was carted to the locker room.
Reserve interior lineman Ben Brown was put in as his replacement, and remained on the interior left for the rest of the half. Wilson’s loss, combined with the potential absence of Campbell, could mean a new — and possibly less effective — left side of the Pats offensive line protecting Maye for the foreseeable future.
Patriots special teams captain Brenden Schooler suffered an ankle injury with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Schooler was spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. He was initially listed as questionable to return before eventually being ruled out early in the second half. As New England’s special teams on-field director, Schooler’s loss could be problematic for both the coverage teams, as well as his abilities as a tackler.
Tackle Morgan Moses left the game early in the second quarter with an illness. Though he was initially listed as questionable to return, Moses eventually returned to the sideline before checking back into the game with less than five minutes to play in the half.
Lastly, New England’s defense continues to take its hits as starting defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga remained down for an extended time after attempting a tackle with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter. Though he was taken to the bench for a brief respite, Tonga eventually returned to the game. Unfortunately, he left the game in the second half with a chest injury — this time, naught to return.
Entering this matchup, Tonga had compiled 17 tackles, two for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit. With Milton Williams already out due to a high ankle sprain, losing Tonga could also decimate New England’s powerful and potent defensive line heading into Week 13 and beyond.
