Patriots CB Would Love to Play International Game in Mexico

With the NFL announcing this week that a 2026 regular season game will be played in Paris, France, for the first time -- as well as announcing the return of a game to Mexico -- it opens up the possibility of the New England Patriots potentially playing outside of the United States next season.

How would star cornerback Christian Gonzalez feel about taking a trip south of the border and playing a game in Mexico?

"I think it would be awesome to play there, for sure," Gonzalez told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night, per TV Azteca Deportes. "The fans, they do an amazing job."

Should it happen in Mexico, or anywhere else in the world, it would be the second international game in Gonzalez's career. He was on season-ending injured reserve when the team made a trip to Frankfurt, Germany, back in 2023 to play against the Indianapolis Colts. One season later, he was active for the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

Gonzalez, a proud Latin American, has roots in Columbia. When he was drafted to the Patriots in the first round two seasons ago, he opened up his suit jacket to display the Columbian flag. Being able to play in front of international fans and a non-American audience could be an amazing opportunity to grow the game, he said.

The Patriots Playing In Mexico In 2026?

"Anytime you play in an overseas game, it's awesome to see the culture and see the amount of fun that the fans have out there. I mean, I'd definitely love to play out there."

Earlier in the day, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke at his annual press conference and shined a light at the league's goals to continue international games each season.

“I’ve said many times 16 games, so that every team is playing a regular season game every season," Goodell said. "I think that’s an important mark for us to go for. I think we’re well on our way, with the desire we have from our side, but also the desire for people to have this in their communities, and some of the greatest cities in the world are asking to do this."

The Patriots have played in Mexico once before, a 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders back in 2017. Should they return next season, it will be the sixth international game in franchise history (2009 in London, 2012 in London, 2017 in Mexico, 2023 in Germany and 2024 in London).

