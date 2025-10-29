Patriots Add Veteran RB to Group
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Amid the flurry of the New England Patriots recent roster moves, they continue to fortify their corps running backs — just in time for a weekend matchup at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson, who was recently released from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, was quickly signed by the Patriots. He was present for the team’s first Week 9 practice, and has been assigned a locker at Gillette Stadium, as well as jersey number 34, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Johnson had been elevated for Arizona's loss to the Packers in Week 7, a contest in which he logged one carry for zero yards while playing 14 snaps on offense. For Johnson to now be cut from the practice squad could be a sign that Emari Demercado (ankle) is on track to retake the field in time to face the Cowboys in Week 9.
Having originally joined the NFL by signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019, Johnson spent his four seasons with the club. Johnson appeared in 64 games with Cleveland, making two starts. From 2019-22 he compiled 748 yards on 141 attempts with three touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 229 yards, while returning 26 kicks for 646 yards on special teams.
Johnson next sighed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2023, primarily to serve as the backup to lead back Travis Etienne, as well as a kick returner. During his two seasons with the Jags, he logged 251 rushing yards on 73 carries, while catching 22 passes for 236 yards. The 5’10” 208-pound runner also compiled 126 kick return yards on seven attempts.
Despite signing with the Baltimore Ravens during this year’s offseason, Johnson was waived by the Ravens at final roster cuts. Rolling a short stint on Baltimore’s practice squad, he was realesed on Sept. 24. The South Florida product signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 29 and remained with the team until his recent release.
Prior to starting his NFL career, Johnson signed with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football for its inaugural 2019 season. In eight games with the Apollos, he rushed for 372 yards and added 22 receptions for 220 yards.
D’Ernest Johnson to the Practice Squad, Terrell Jennings to Active Roster
With New England, Johnson joins fellow running backs Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker, who were signed to the practice squad earlier this week. These moves were made possible by the signing of now former scout teamer Terrell Jennings to the 53-man active roster. The 24-year-old has been the game day replacement for the injured Antonio Gibson for the since the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As the veteran rusher has already been elevated from the practice squad three times, he is no longer eligible for a game day promotion. Accordingly, Pats coach Mike Vrabel hinted earlier this week that Jennings’ promotion was all but inevitable.
"We all want Terrell here," Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. "So, however we have to handle that … the only other option is to bring him up. He's been a good addition. He's been prepared for his opportunity. Helped on special teams, had a tackle yesterday on kickoff. So those things are all really good things. I think he's a good teammate, and so, yeah, I think that's only probably procedural at the end of the week."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!