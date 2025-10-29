Patriots Sign Rookie Safety to 53-Man Roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots wasted little time in filling one of the two vacant roster spots on their 53-man active roster. In the process, they have added some much-needed versatility to their defensive backfield.
As they prepare for their Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend at Gillette Stadium, the Pats, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, are planning to sign rookie safety John Saunders Jr. off the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The 24-year-old signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this year.
Saunders garnered some attention from the NFL universe during Miami’s preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars — a game in which he recorded an interception, which he returned for 51 yards. Despite being waived by the team during final roster cuts, he was retained via Miami’s practice squad.
The Patriots had Saunders on their radar during the scouting process. New England previously hosted him for a pre-draft visit, coveting his ability to play multiple roles — a key tenet of the new defensive scheme under head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim defensive play-caller Zak Kuhr. The rookie defensive back has experience playing free safety, strong safety, in the slot and at cornerback.
Originally from High Point, North Carolina, Saunders attended Miami (Ohio) for three seasons before landing at Mississippi in 2023. Throughout his three-year collegiate career, he appeared in 49 games and recorded 179 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 25 pass deflections, five fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown. The 6’2” 211-pound defender was particularly impressive during his senior season at Ole Miss in 2024, leading the SEC in turnovers, which consisted of three interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Saunders’ Signing Caps a Busy Day for the Patriots
The Patriots still have one remaining spot available on their 53-man roster. It is heavily rumored that the spot may be earmarked for current scout teamer Terrell Jennings. The 24-year-old has been the game day replacement for the injured Antonio Gibson for the since the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As the veteran rusher has already been elevated from the practice squad three times, he is no longer eligible for a game day promotion.
Saunders’ signing caps an eventful day of transactions for the Patriots. Within a period of 12 hours, the Pats traded safety Kyle Dugger and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick. New England’s second trade sent edge rusher Keion White and a seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick. Lastly, the Pats signed cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones to a three-year extension worth $36 million, with upside to $40.5 million — placing him among the top-three highest-paid slot cornerbacks in the NFL.
