Patriots Add TE Depth Ahead of Regular-Season Finale

FOXBOROUGH, MA. – In the midst of a tumultuous day for Pats Nation, the New England Patriots have made some changes to their practice squad in advance of their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Pats offocially announced that they have signed tight end Marshall Lang to the practice squad. Lang spent time on the New England practice squad earlier in the year.

Lang was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 14. The 24-year-old was then released on Oct. 16. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder entered the NFL by signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern on May 2. He was released by Seattle on Aug. 26. After being released by New England, Lang was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Nov. 6 before being released on Nov. 18. Lang played in 47 games during his college career and finished with 48 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns.

With tight end Jack Westover suffering an injury after being rolled up while playing on the kickoff return unit during New England’s Week 17 victory over the New York Jets, the Patriots ay have secured Lang’s services to provide additional practice depth at the position heading into Week 18. This season, the 26-year-old hybrid tight end/fullback has aligned on 21 percent (216 total) of the Patriots snaps on offense and 39 percent (161 total) snaps on special teams.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patriots Release RB From Practice Squad

In a corresponding move, the Patriots released running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad.

Corbin, 25, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 7 and then was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28 until he was activated on Dec. 10. He has spent time with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons after originally joining the Giants as a rookie free agent out of Florida State on May 16, 2022. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, spent his rookie season on the practice squad in 2022 and then briefly was on the Carolina practice squad in 2023 before returning to the Giants. He appeared in six games for the Giants and finished with one rushing attempt for one yard and three receptions for 12 yards during the 2024 season.

Additionally in 2025, Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL and led the league in rushing yards with 514 yards on 97 carries with 4 touchdowns and 18 receptions for 138 yards. He also gained 252 yards as a kick returner. He went to training camp with Atlanta this past summer but was released prior to the start of the season.

