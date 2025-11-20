Patriots Could Face Big Challenge With Joe Burrow News
FOXBOROUGH — As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, a surprise may be brewing at quarterback for the home team in the Queen City.
Despite all recent evidence pointing toward the contrary, there is apparently a chance that two-time Pro Bowler Joe Burrow may return ahead of schedule to face the Patriots this weekend. The Bengals starter has been sidelined with a turf toe injury that he suffered in Week 2, which was expected to keep him out of action for three months. In fact, Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemingly dismissed the idea of Burrow’s potential availability prior to his team’s first Week 12 practice.
“Joe [Burrow] hasn’t practiced 11-on-11 yet,” Taylor said. “So like I said the other day, until we get through some practices there is no reason for me to even speculate on that.”
Yet, Burrow was surprisingly listed as a “full particpant” on Cincinnati’s first injury and practice participation report — confirming that not only did he practice in 11-on-11 sessions, but that he also took his all of customary first-team reps. NFL policy strictly states that a player must be listed as “limited” if they do not participate in practice per their usual workload.
Could Burrow’s Availability Turn the Tide for the Surging Patriots?
Though Burrow’s true status for this Week 12 game against the Patriots will not be known until later this week, his “full participant” status does cast some doubt as to whether the Pats defense will be facing Burrow, or reserve Joe Flacco. The 40-year-old has been the Bengals de facto starter since Oct. 12, just five days after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. Flacco is 1-4 in his five starts for the Bengals.
While they would be reluctant to admit it, the Patriots would likely prefer to face a reeling Bengals squad, as opposed to one buoyed by the return of their star quarterback. Despite not having played since Week 2, Burrow’s on-field skills and unflappable demeanor make him the ideal steward to lead the Bengals back from near playoff extinction.
Compounding the matter for New England is the recent injury to star defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Pats’ prized free-agent acquisition was recently placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, placing a strain on both the Patriots run and pass defense. New England enters this Week 12 contest against the Bengals ranked eighth on overall defense and first against the run. Conversely, the Pats’ pass defense is closer to the NFL’s middle-of the-pack, ranking 17th — a factor which Burrow could exploit, especially without Williams.
Williams’ stay on IR, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still. Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This year, alongside Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandems in the NFL. Should Barmore find difficulty in generating the type of push he did with Williams alongside him, it could cause difficulty for Pats’ pass rushers such as Harold Landry and K’Lavon Chiasson to get home against Burrow
Lastly, New England’s secondary could be in for a greater test against Burrow, should he return. Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez — who entered this matchup likley to be matched against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins — may be forced to pivot his man-to-man coverage toward Andrei Iosivas, while Carlton Davis and another defenisve back provide double coverage on Higgins. With slot cornerback Marcus Jones expected to cover either Bengals receivers Charlie Jones or Jermaine Burton, it may stretch New England’s secondary a bit thinner than originally expected.
In the final analysis, New England’s defense will be in for a tough matchup ahainst a talented group of Bengals skill position players on offense. Yet, the potential return of Burrow could be a game changer in a pivotal matchup for both teams in a hotly-contested AFC.
