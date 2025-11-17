Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reveals Plan to Replace Injured DTs
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is no stranger to overcoming adversity. From his days as a linebacker on the field to his current calling as the “HC of the NEP,” the 50-year-old is well-versed in moving forward and beyond obstacles.
The Patriots' defensive line will be without Williams’ services for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old was officially placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of the team’s Week 11 win against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Williams will remain out of action for at least the next four games.
Though the depth of their formidable front seven will be greatly tested during Williams’ absence, Vrabel remains confident in his players’ ability to weather the storm and keep the ship afloat for at least the next four weeks.
“I think we have good depth, there,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “The gyus that have played there .. whether it be [Christian] Barmore, [Khyirirs] Tonga or [Cory] Durden — they have played well. Eric Gregory played in a game for the first time [in Week 11] …he battles and is continuing to improve in practice … Hopefully, we will get Josh [Farmer] back [from an ankle injury] … and, [Jeremiah] Pharms is doing a great job on the scout team and is ready to got in there at any point … So, we just have to keep working.”
Meet the ‘Next Men Up’
Williams’ stay on IR, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still. Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This year, alongside Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandems in the NFL.
While the trio of Barmore, Tonga and Durden is likley to sustain the Patriots defensive prowess at the outset of their [hopefully] temporary life without Williams, Vrabel’s confidence in his reserves will be a key factor in maintaining their high-level of play. With the Patirots deciding to forgo adding a depth piece on defense at the trade deadline, a great deal of pressure will be placed on the shoulders of the afmorementioned Gregory, Farmer and potentially Pharms.
Gregory, who was claimed by the Patriots off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals in August, may be one of the more intriguing potions to watch in the coming weeks. The 6’3” 319-pounder signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent shortly after April’s Draft. The 25-year-old played in 61 games with 44 starts over six seasons at Arkansas and amassed 135 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.
