Patriots Could Get Two Key Offensive Pieces Back
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots turn their attention toward a Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, they remain hopeful for the return of two key contributors on offense for their stretch run to the postseason.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) — each having been essentially sidelined since Week 9 — are expected to rejoin the Pats on the practice fields when they reconvene on Nov. 19 in preparation for this weekend’s road matchup in the Queen City, per head coach Mike Vrabel. Neither Stevenson nor Boutte played in New England’s Week 11 victory over the New York Jets.
“I would expect them to be out there [this week] and then again, we'll see, monitor how that goes,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “To me, when you come back, it's just about the volume and handling what their normal volume would be, can they, obviously, do their job up to what we expect and what they expect it to be, and being able to protect themselves out there.”
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one ofquarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving New England’s Week 9 game, he had zero catches on only one target.
The Patriots, in turn, would certainly welcome the LSU product back to their offense with open arms. In addition to alleviating the increased workload of fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams, Boutte [if healthy] would also be primed to feast on a Bengals pass defense which currently ranks 30th in the NFL — allowing and average of 260.1 passing yards per game, with 23 passing touchdowns.
Patriots Need Rhamondre to Run
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. has carried the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
Though Stevenson was present as an observer throughout the week‘s practices, he has yet to be ruled avaibale to return to in-game action. In his stead, rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as an explosive playmaker, leading all rushers with 100 carries for 492 yards and five scores via the ground game. Veteran Terrell Jennings — who has recently dealt with a knee injury — has served as a solid option, carrying the ball 22 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson has also helped to fill Stevenson’s void as a game day roster elevation.
With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense. Having Stevenson return against the Bengals may be exactly what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Cincinnati has also struggled in overall run defense, ranking 32nd in the NFL by allowing an average of 166.4 ground yards, and 12 rushing scores.
