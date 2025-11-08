Patriots Captains Are Key to Success Against Buccaneers Defense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots ominously walked the fine line between victory and defeat in the closing moments of their Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, a familiar, yet “dynamic” duo once again delivered when needed most.
Facing 3rd-and-5 from their own 23 yard-line with just 1:42 remaining on the clock, quarterback Drake Maye found tight end Hunter Henry for a 17-yard conversion, allowing the Pats’ to secure the 24-23 victory. The prolific pair not only extended New England’s winning straight to six straight games, they also solidified their standing as perhaps the most reliable offensive connection on the team.
With their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rapidly approaching, the Patriots may need their services more now, than perhaps any point throughout their season.
“I think they're consistent … they've played a lot of football, and they've been able to make those plays when called upon,” head coach Mike Vrabel recently told reporters. “So, I think that there's a level of confidence there. I think Drake has confidence in everybody that we put out there, and sometimes the play takes him to a certain guy. But those are guys that are consistent. Those are guys that repeatedly do the right thing, and so far have made the plays that have helped us win, whether that's a touchdown or that's a third-down conversion at the end of the game.”
In addition to Vrabel’s endorsement, the statistics support the support with Maye’s working relationship with Henry has garnered over the past two seasons. The Pats’ starter has connected with his top tight end on 81 passes for 871 yards — six of which have gone for touchdowns in 21 total games. This season, the duo have been particularly impressive with Henry logging 29 receptions for 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns with Maye as his quarterback.
When facing Tampa Bay’s defense, the Maye-Henry connection may find notable success. Despite their NFC South-leading 6-2 record, the Buccaneers have trouble defending the middle of the field, ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA allowed on throws between the numbers. Surprisingly, the team has suffered from poor production from its coverage linebackers — including Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis, who rank 40th and 52nd in Pro Football Focus coverage grades, respectively.
Conversely, Henry is at his best when attacking the intermediate areas of the field. While widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Should he find success against the softer part of the Bucs’ defense, Henry may once again be in line for a big day in Week 10 — while adding to the growing mythology surrounding Maye as the season progresses.
Drake Maye Will Need Hunter Henry to Help Mitigate WR’s Absence
Logistically, Henry may also be needed to help Maye fill a significant void among Patriots pass catchers. Receiver Kayshon Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, is officially sidelined for this matchup. Although rookie receiver Kyle Williams is expected to absorb much of Boutte’s workload — while fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III also see increased workloads — having a reliable target like Henry will help to ease the burden on Maye.
Tampa's secondary will pose a notable challenge for New England’s passing game. Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean leads the club with three interceptions, while Antoine Winfield Jr can be a majorly disruptive force on the back end of Tampa’s secondary.
The Buccaneers’ defense ranks seventh in DVOA, third in EPA and third in pressure rate. In short, this is a tough week to be without the services of a top playmaker. Coach Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme will serve its share difficulties to Maye and company in Week 10. As such, both Henry and fellow tight end Austin Hooper could be just what New England’s young quarterback needs to lead his team to a notable road victory.
In the final analysis, New England is once again likley to draw water from the tight endage well against the Bucs in Week 10. After all, coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense ranks 12th in the league in their use of 12-personnel (27.3 percent) and third in 21-personnel play frequency (16.9 percent). While Maye has become quite proficient in spreading the ball around to the open receiver, the Bucs’ difficulties in defending tight ends may lead to a plundering of both yards and points for he and his sizable pass catchers.
The Buccaneers may be famous for their impressive, aesthetically-pleasing pirate ship which serves as the centerpiece of Raymond James Stadium. However, they may need a “bigger boat” to contain Maye and New England’s tight end duo in Week 10.
