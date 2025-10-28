Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Backs Up Play With Rare Taunting
One of the most under-appreciated aspects of Christian Gonzalez's game is that the New England Patriots cornerback is as quiet as they come. Just like his predecessor in Stephon Gilmore, Gonzalez keeps a silent-like demeanor on the field and lets his play do the talking.
In the team's win over the Cleveland Browns, Gonzalez had a rare moment of jawing with a receiver. After blanketing Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on a fourth-and-12, a errant pass from Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the usually mild-mannered defender to have some words with his counterpart.
While Gonzalez's words weren't audible, it was clear from video footage that he was taunting Jeudy with a smile on his face.
"I love it. Being a corner, that's what you want. You want teams to throw the ball your way, so I invite it," Gonzalez said postgame. "It's football. At the end of the day, it's never personal. It's two high level athletes competing. In any way, there's going to be a little talk. But nothing crazy. It's the same way if he's going to make a play, he's going to get up and talk to me."
"You Want To Take Away Who They Want To Go To"
The matchup vs. the Browns was yet another phenomenal job by Gonzalez to blanket the team's best pass catcher. Jeudy was held catch-less on the afternoon, and that was the plan for the All-Pro cornerback heading into the game.
"That's what I want to do and what any corner wants to do," Gonzalez said. "You want to take away who they want to go to and today it was Jeudy, so that was my assignment. Just going out there and executing, playing team defense. Shout out to the front seven, they're getting back there and making it hard for the quarterback to throw the ball. It all works together, it's not just one person covering one person. It's all of us coming together and making plays."
And it wasn't just in the passing game where the Oregon alum excelled. Gonzalez came up and helped in run support as well, one of the major reasons why the Browns' rushing attack was limited all afternoon. Now the Patriots, winners of five in a row, are playing their best football and holding opponents out of scoring range.
For Gonzalez, who's been under three head coaches and dealt with back-to-back losing seasons, he's excited about the Patriots' new found energy.
"It's amazing, winning is amazing," Gonzalez said. "We want to go out there and win, it's awesome to come out and give the fans something to be excited about. Come out here and get the whole stadium rocking. It's amazing to go out there and win."
You may be troubled to find any more on-field words from Gonzalez later in the year. As for the trash talk, he continued downplayed it.
"It is what it is," Gonzalez said.
