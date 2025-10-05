Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Reacts to Prime Time Debut
Remember the days when it felt like the New England Patriots were in a prime-time game almost every other week? Or at the very least, the popular four o'clock game?
The Patriots have made a few appearances on Thursday Night Football. Last season, they suffered a mid-week loss against the Jets, and a few years prior, their appearances on both Sunday Night and Monday Night Football had been almost nonexistent.
That changes in Week 5.
The Patriots will travel to Buffalo to play their division rival, the Bills, on Sunday night this week. The Bills, a team that was once in the Patriots' current position with very few nationally televised games, are now in the opposite spot, having had a lot of nationally covered games in recent memory. They are now at the forefront as the powerhouse of these two teams.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows exactly how big this game is for his squad; he spoke about it in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.
"Better enjoy playing in prime-time games. And that's something that we're trying to prepare for right now," Vrabel told reporters about the big stage set for them on Sunday night.
The Patriots will have to get used to it. This will be their only Sunday Night Football game this season (barring what a flex schedule would do late in this season). They will also have a Week 11 appearance on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.
In Week 13, they will play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
This is what the entire Patriots organization was looking for going into this season. From Robert Kraft to Mike Vrabel, all the way down to the fan base. They all want a chance to compete on a bigger stage.
Performance is key to who gets to play in primetime, especially as the season goes on. In 2023, the Patriots were booted off Monday Night Football in December of that year due to poor performance. Their game against the Kansas City Chiefs that year ended up becoming a 1 pm game in Week 15.
Win or lose, the Patriots have an opportunity to do something on Sunday night, and that is to show the league that they're what everyone has been hinting at all offseason. They may not be in the days of the dynasty anymore, but they could make a powerhouse like Buffalo a little nervous.
It's a crossroads moment for the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!