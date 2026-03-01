Patriots Combine Takeaways: EDGE is Priority, Lack Of Extension Talks

The NFL Combine is wrapping up, and for the New England Patriots, it was an important week for the defending AFC champions to finally get their footing in their truncated offseason.

It's a price worth paying when you've exceeded expectations en route to a Super Bowl appearance, but it's snuck up on the Patriots. Head coach Mike Vrabel admitted he hasn't truly dived deep into the upcoming rookie class in Indianapolis, while executive Eliot Wolf told reporters that they've begun contract talks with a couple of pending internal free agents.

So what did we learn from the Combine? Did anything stand out? Did anything actually happen, or was it typical offseason fodder?

Here's some takeaways from the week, from the draft prospects on the field, to how plans for re-signing key pieces is going.

Patriots Have Not Begun Extension Talks With Fan Favorite

Entering his fourth season, wide receiver DeMario Douglas is eligible for a contract extension ahead of what would become a contract year. While his pay won't nearly come close to fellow 2023 draft mate Christian Gonzalez -- who the team has openly wanted back -- his production has been solid enough for a conversation.

But that production was very up-and-down in 2025, where "Pop" recorded just 39 receptions and four touchdowns in all 21 games the Patriots played. He wants to remain in New England, but a new deal hasn't been on the table as of yet.

"I haven’t had any talks about an extension, but I would love to stay," Douglas toldThe Boston Globe's Christopher Price. "This feels like home. I’ve been here three seasons now, and I love the coaching staff and my teammates. I loved working with the coaches last year; it felt like I finally got to work with a complete staff. I would definitely love to come back."

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Douglas, along with Kayshon Boutte, survived the wave of coaching changes since being drafted and have each had solid tenures with the Patriots. While there hasn't been an update as of yet when it comes to Douglas, his passion to winning is evident -- saying he's watched Super Bowl LX plenty of times since the season-ending loss.

"In the end, it just gives me a hunger to come back next year and lock in even stronger," Douglas said. "I watch and go back to working out to not just help get us back to that stage, but win."

Edge Rusher Is Top Priority In Draft

The Patriots lucked into one of the best drafts in recent memory when it comes to needed a star player off the edge. Up to seven, possibly eight players all have resumes that warrant being drafted in the first round, and the Patriots' 31st overall pick is a perfect spot to add to the defensive front.

Whether it's Missouri's Zion Young, Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, I could go on and on and on. The Patriots have clearly been gifted a golden ticket to either add a productive rookie to a defense opposite of K'Lavon Chaisson, or draft his replacement should he leave in free agency.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When it comes to some of the traits these players offer, it couldn't be more of a perfect match for a Vrabel-led defense.

"My power. Me stopping the run," Young said of his best skills. "I’m very serious during practice, and it translates to the game. My preparation is very serious."

The Patriots have also reportedly been interested in free agents Jaelan Phillips, Boye Mafe and Trey Hendrickson, should they decide to take the free agency route at the position.

Coaching Up The Combine

New England wasn't just there at the Combine to scout potential Patriots. The staff also helped coach up some of the players during the on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium during the week.

The following coaches helped with drills at various positions: Quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant, wide receivers coach Todd Downing, defensive line coach Clint McMillan, safeties coach Scott Booker and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

For Springer, it's his second-straight Combine. Last year, he helped in the decision for the Patriots to draft Miami kicker Andy Borregales and Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby. Will there be another chance to draft a specialist?

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to one punter in the class, he'd love to reconnect with Springer.

"I really like Jeremy Springer," Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse said. "He actually recruited me in high school. Good guy. ... I knew everywhere (I went, I) was going to be most likely a walk-on. And at that point, the situation just kind of happened. He's a cool dude. He's very energetic. He loves what he does, and that was the draw that I had towards him."

