Patriots' Star CB Exits Chargers Game with Head Injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their best effort to extend their first playoff berth since 2021, they may be forced to keep a close eye on the health of perhaps their most important defender.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable to return to this game after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter. The injury occurred with 14:20 left in the game. As Gonzalez covered Bolt’s receiver Quentin Johnson, he attempted to knock the ball away and appeared to absorb a hit to the head as he dove to the ground.

Though he remained in the game for an additional snap, the spotter took Gonzalez to the blue medical tent on the sidelines. After a brief stay in the tent, he headed back into the back area of Gillette Stadium for further evaluation.

Here's another look at the play Christian Gonzalez got hurt on pic.twitter.com/J3hZnUM4Ik — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) January 12, 2026

Gonzalez had recently become the first Patriots defensive back to earn Pro Bowl honors since cornerback J.C. Jackson in 2021, continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England.

In 2025, Gonzalez started all 14 games in which he appeared, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matching up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.

Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season in the NFL.

Christian Gonzalez is Having a Pro Bowl Season to Remember

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) makes a catch during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Heading into 2025, Gonzalez was expected to thrive, while surrounded by a new supporting cast in the secondary — including free agent addition Carlton Davis III. He was also playing for his third coach in as many seasons. Despite having praised both Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo for their respective contributions to his development, the Carrollton, Texas native quickly noticed a bit of a “difference” in new coach Mike Vrabel's coaching style while incorporating a great deal of himself into his new coach’s philosophy.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez was once again no stranger to injury this season. He injured his hamstring during a training camp practice on July 28 while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. Instead, he pulled up and began favoring his left leg. For the entirety of the preseason into the regular season, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season.

Once again in the role of New England’s top cornerback, Gonzalez’s value is as much about adaptability and athleticism as it is statistical competence. He is well-sized, with the height and length to match up against opposing teams’ top receivers on the outside. In a game setting, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks — especially those who underestimate his abilities.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!