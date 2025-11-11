Patriots TE Misses Practice Due to Head Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats technically held a walkthrough on an abridged week of practice, they listed one absentee, as well as a staggering fourteen players who were limited participants in total as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Nov. 13 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 11 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Austin Hooper, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Christian Barmore, Back
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
C Garrett Bradbury, Hip
K'Lavon Chaisson, Ankle
LB Christian Elliss, Hip
DL Joshua Farmer, Ankle
LB Jack Gibbens, Hamstring
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Shoulder
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Knee
RB Terrell Jennings, Knee
CB Marcus Jones, Elbow
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe
CB Charles Woods, Foot
What it Means for the Patriots
Veteran tight end Austin Hooper was the lone non-participant for this Week 11 walkthrough due to a concussion, likely suffered during New England’s 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Had the Patriots conducted a full practice, Hooper would have remained sidelined.
Hooper has performed well during his second season with the Patriots, having aligned on played 55.8 percent of the offensive snaps. The veteran has 13 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. Rather than opt for entering unrestricted free agency at the start of the NFL year in March, the 30-year-old ultimately decided to stay within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Hooper signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pats, with a maximum value of $7 million and $4 million guaranteed.
Having also played alongside Maye during his rookie season in 2024, Hooper has forged a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. In spite of the by the Patriots' numerous offensive struggles in 2024, Hooper was one of its very few bright spots. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. Hooper has followed up his first season with New England by catching 10 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown — which showcased his impressive vertical leap for the three-yard score.
In addition to Hooper, the Patriots continue to monitor the health of several players who are currently dealing with a myriad of injuries. Some of the notables include rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson (knee), veteran starter Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and reserve rusher Terrell Jennings, who left the Pats’ matchup against the Bucs’ with a knee injury. With New England set to face off against the Jets in less than three days, head coach Mike Vrabel offered some insight into how New England’s staff will be evaluating his injured players this week.
“Terrell [Jennings] is being evaluated and we'll see where he is,” Vrabel told reporters. “Again, today's walkthrough, we'll try to do our best with the injury report. We'll see what he's able to do. I would say the same with all those guys that weren't available for the game yesterday, I think that they're working extremely hard and I think that they – we'll see what they can do with the walkthrough. They'll probably do a little bit more and then we'll try to evaluate so that we can make some decisions for the game.”
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: NEW YORK JETS
The Jets also held a walkthrough. This report is an estimation of participation.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Edge Will McDonald IV, Quad
DL Harrison Phillips, Foot
CB Azareye'h Thomas, Concussion
WR Garrett Wilson, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Xavier Newman, Ankle
RB Khalil Herbert, Groin
DL Braiden McGregor, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Kiko Mauigoa, Concussion
