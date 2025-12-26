Patriots Have Bigger Test Than You Think Against Jets

The New England Patriots have a chance to win the AFC East in Week 17 if they beat the New York Jets on the road inside MetLife Stadium.

While the Patriots beat the Jets at home in Week 11, it's hard to beat a division opponent twice in one season, especially on the road. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel isn't expecting an easy game against the Jets.

"Well, up front, I really enjoy watching their offensive line. I think it's a good group, it's a very young and talented group on the outside. I love the play demeanor of the guys inside, with [Josh] Myers, [Joe] Tippmann and [John] Simpson," Vrabel said. They come off the ball, they're good in their combinations, so they really allow the runners, but mostly Breece [Hall], to get going.

"There's not a whole lot of first contact, and he's able to – he averages over 4.2 yards a carry. So, I like that group, they moved us last time. They ran the football against us. The recipe for winning is not going to be to run for 65 yards and give up 140 yards on the ground."

New England Patriots Christian Gonzalez cornerback defends against New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jets Pose Test For Patriots in Week 17

While undrafted rookie Brady Cook will be starting under center for the Jets, the Patriots cannot overlook him. When teams play with a third-string quarterback, it often pushes the defense to play harder. The Jets defense has a lot of talent, so the Patriots have to be wary.

"So, athletic, defense, young, playing some young guys. Obviously, with [Will] McDonald [IV] and him continuing to get better, and his length, Jermaine Johnson, [Jowon] Briggs, and then obviously, [Harrison] Phillips is the steady in case," Vrabel said.

"And their linebackers are fast. They run – they're fourth tackled for loss percentage. So, if you don't come off on them, or you don't get somebody up to them, they're going to make the tackle, and they're going to be there in a hurry. So, we'll have to do a great job of trying to get somebody on those linebackers."

This game will be about being the aggressor for the Patriots. If they can throw the first punch, they might be able to gain some momentum and knock the Jets out early. That should be the goal in Week 17 as they look to clinch a division title for the first time since 2019.

