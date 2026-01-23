Patriots Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement

He's most known for his time with the Detroit Lions, but offensive tackle Dan Skipper spent parts of two separate seasons with the New England Patriots. Now, the longtime lineman is retiring from the NFL, he announced on social media this week.

"24 years of putting on pads and a helmet every fall," Skipper wrote on an Instagram post, which three photos of his time with the Patriots. "This year, I'll trade that out to pursue a career on the other side in coaching. The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into worlds. Thankful for every person that has been apart of my journey. It's time for me to 'report' as retired. (Sorry I had to do it one last time)."

Skipper, originally signed into the NFL as an undafted free agent in 2017, spent the majority of two seasons elsewhere before catching on with the Patriots practice squad at the backend of the 2018 season. On Jan. 8, 2019, he signed a deal to join New England's roster. Just a month later, he was the proud owner of a Super Bowl LIII ring.

Following the game, he signed a futures contract to remain with the team throughout the offseason. That summer, he played fairly well to earn some roster consideration, but was released as part of final cuts. He was signed to the practice squad one day later, but eventually signed to the Houston Texans' active roster that October.

In a story recalled to ESPN, Skipper mentioned a time where he learned a valuable lesson from then-Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia after committing a penalty.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper (70) practices during OTA at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I jumped offsides during OTAs, and he was like, 'You dumb motherf---er! And he threw a ball at me. 'You're so f---ing dumb, I can't f---ing deal with it. Why'd you f---ing jump offsides?'" Skipper said. "I really learned how to let stuff roll off my back and not take things so personally."

Skipper most notably made the most noise during his professional career during his fourth and final stint with the Detroit Lions, becoming a valuable part of their offensive line -- and even lining up as an eligible receiver plenty of times.

Skipper Was A Beloved Player During His NFL Tenure

The "report" joke that Skipper mentioned in his farewell post was a nod to the Lions' controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys in December of 2023. Officials officially ruled him as an eligible receiver on what would have been a successful, game-changing two-point conversion. Instead, he was later flagged for illegal touching.

Skipper was among the league's tallest players ever, standing at 6-foot-10 during his playing career.

