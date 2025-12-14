Patriots Defensive Captain Will Play vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills set to kick off at 1 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to clinch their first AFC East division title since 2019.

The Pats currently hold a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills (9-4) who also enter Week 15 with an extra spring in their step. The Pats divisional foes from western New York earned a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their ninth victory of the season. Accordingly, the stage is now set for a showdown with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium — with the AFC East on the line. The Pats will clinch a division title if they defeat Buffalo in what has become a “hat and t-shirt” game in Foxborough.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in Foxborough, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

OT Marcus Bryant

TE C.J. Dippre

WR Efton Chism, III

DT Eric Gregory

OLB Bradyn Swinson

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What it Means for the Patriots:

While New England’s defense will benefit from the presence of linebacker Harold Landry III and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga — both of which recently battled injuries yet enter Week 15 with no designation — Spillane’s being active is a huge boost for the Pats’ defense. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be greatly appreciated when facing a diverse and potentially dynamic Bills’ offense led by quarterback Josh Allen. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic.

Linebacker Harold Landry III is also active after missing some practice time this week with a knee injury. Landry’s appearance on this week’s mid-week injury report was not surprising. The veteran linebacker missed the Pats’ pre-Thanksgiving practice with said knee injury during Giants week, though he did return for session number two. For his preparation in facing the Bills, Landry took part in the week’s first practice as a limited participant before missing the second session.

The former Titan has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Through the first six games of the season, Landry has compiled 46 total tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 7.5 sacks. Even with Landry in the lineup, fellow linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder should be in line to get additional looks at the position.

BILLS INACTIVES:

OLB Terrell Bernard

WR Gabe Davis

️CB Christian Benford

T Chase Lundt

T Tylan Grable

DT Phidarian Mathis

OT James Hudson III

️S Darnell Savage

