Patriots Draft Preview: Will QB Be Drafted On Day Three?

The New England Patriots, for a second consecutive draft cycle, don't need a starting quarterback.

Drake Maye has come to the NFL guns blazing and lit New England on fire, showing promise in his first season and making it all the way to the Super Bowl in his second. The Patriots now have oe of the league's top gunslingers (stop me if you've heard that sentence uttered before in New England) and are set for 2026.

But what about behind him? What possible additions can the defending AFC champions make as they look to return back to the Super Bowl stage?

Here's the first installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we examine the quarterback room as it currently stands, which possible rookies could maybe fill a role in Foxboro and a final draft selection prediction.

Current Depth Chart:

Behind Maye is Tommy DeVito, who the Patriots recently re-signed to a two year deal in free agency. The former viral sensation came over to New England as a waiver claim last summer, and spent his first year with the Patriots as their third quarterback option -- dressing for games, but getting his most work during scout team in practice.

The team cut Josh Dobbs, who was Maye's immediate backup, after one year. This move allows DeVito to move into the QB2 role, while the Patriots now turn their attention to the draft.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

This year's quarterback class is one of the more interesting ones in recent memory. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza -- the Heisman winner -- is the clear-cut pick when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock at No. 1, and Alabama's Ty Simpson has been mocked anywhere from sixth overall to the middle of the second round.

But who's after them?

Because of Maye's already-impressive resume, the only way the Patriots would add a quarterback would be in the later rounds (sixth or seventh rounds), or as an undrafted free agent.

Oct 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Some names to monitor are LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (who's sister is dating Patriots left tackle Will Campbell), UConn's Joe Fagnano and Illinois Luke Altmeyer. All three of these quarterbacks take good care of the ball, fit into what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes to run in an offense and could all be taken with a value selection late on day three.

Central Connecticut State's Brady Olson would be a name to watch in undrafted free agency, as the Bellingham, Massachusetts, native will be one of the players brought to New England for the team's local pro day on April 7.

Final Pick Prediction:

If the Patriots do decide to turn a card in for a signal-caller, Fagnano feels like the right choice. The senior, although he spent seven years in college, threw just one interception last season for the Huskies and racked up a career-best in passing yards (3,448) and touchdowns (28). He'll likely go in the fifth or sixth round, and could potentially be a longer-term backup behind Maye in New England.

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