Patriots Draft Profile: Alabama's Tim Keenan Can Clog The Middle

Super Bowl LX was a little bit of a wake up call for the New England Patriots. Their front seven, consistent all postseason, struggled to contain Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and wasn’t able to get enough pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold.

Part of the reason for the 29-13 defeat was because of the trenches, and after an offseason where three key members of the defense (K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, Khyiris Tonga) are no longer with the team, that area needs to be improved.

For the Patriots, bringing in a productive defensive lineman in the draft can help shore up some holes and clog running lanes in 2026. One name to watch? Alabama’s Tim Keenan, who could slot in as a rotational defensive tackle as a rookie.

The 23-year-old senior didn’t have the best Combine in Indianapolis, running a 5.31-second 40-yard dash and slipping a few times during positional drills. But his leadership with the Crimson Tide and upside as a run stuffer can help him hear his name called in the middle rounds next month.

Keenan’s Strengths:

Keenan is a big body in the middle of the defensive line. The 327-pound nose tackle is great at maintaining his position when he’s engaged with offensive lineman, and can easily take on double teams.

He’s got quickness when it comes to clogging lanes and getting off of pulling guards and tackle stunts. Keenan — a team captain last season — is a prototypical nose tackle who should be able to use leverage to win at the line of scrimmage.

“With me being 6-foot-2, I ain’t 6-foot-5, so I ain’t got the arm length that some of these guys have,” Keenan told reporters at the NFL Combine. “Some of these guys can touch their knees standing up. So, I have to make sure I get my hands inside, get them on the offensive lineman quick, because the first person that strikes and gets their feet across the line, they win.”

Keenan’s Weaknesses:

In August, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice which led to a “tightrope" procedure. He missed several games and didn’t really return to the form he showed in 2024 (where he had 7.5 tackles for loss). His lateral quickness isn’t the best, and he’s sometimes slow at getting off head-on blocks.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96), a senior, leaves Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after the win over Eastern Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patriots Potential:

Losing Tonga as the nose tackle hurts New England, but there’s depth at the position. Cory Durden and Leonard Taylor III showed promise last season in reserve roles, while Joshua Farmer will return off IR for his second year. Keenan will certainly be able to contribute on special teams and short-yardage defenses, but won’t light the league on fire when it comes to statistics.

He’s a prospect who began to slide during the draft process. If the Patriots can unlock a healthy Keenan, the rookie should be able to be a value pic on day three.

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