What to Know About New Patriots Defensive Tackle Travis Shaw

The New England Patriots continued to retool their crop of rookies ahead of OTAs this week.

The Patriots announced that they've signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Travis Shaw to the roster. In a corresponding move, the team released long snapper Niko Lalos -- who they signed as the backup earlier this offseason.

Shaw will now join the 91-man roster this summer, and becomes the Patriots' 15th undrafted free agent to arrive in New England. Remember, the team has an extra spot on the roster because of offensive tackle Lorenz Metz's international pathway program exemption.

So what does Shaw bring to the Patriots' defense, and how can the former five-star recruit carve out a role to make the roster come Week 1?

Who Is Travis Shaw?

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw (4) celebrates with teammate linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Boston sports fans may recognize the name, but no, this is not the same Travis Shaw that played first and third base for the Red Sox more than a decade ago. This Travis Shaw was a high school standout in North Carolina and was the nation's fifth-best player at time he committed to UNC in 2022.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-5 Shaw played in 13 games and had 18 tackles. He added two pass breakups in the process. The next two seasons, Shaw become a pretty foundational piece of the Tar Heels' defensive line as a nose tackle.

Bill Belichick wasn't able to be his head coach at UNC, as Shaw transferred to Texas for the 2025 season. He had a drop off in production for the Longhorns, part of the reason why he was undrafted. In 13 games, Shaw had just 13 tackles.

What Can He Bring To New England?

Size.

The Patriots lost Khyiris Tonga in free agency after one season, so they'll ideally be replacing their 335 pound nose tackle with another 335 pound nose tackle. Shaw can help try and plug up gaps in the running game and bring a menacing frame to a room that has plenty of speed guys already.

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw (4) celebrate his teams win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Patriots aren't lacking at defensive tackle by any stretch of the imagination. They now have nine down linemen on the roster (Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Leonard Taylor III and David Blay Jr. The last one in that group -- Blay -- was another undrafted rookie signed.

Most of those guys can make their mark in New England as quicker players that can get off the snap and pressure the quarterback. That wasn't what Shaw was asked to do in college, and it certainly isn't something he'll be asked to do at the NFL level.

Where Can He Succeed?

For right now, the crowded room doesn't work in Shaw's favor. The Patriots got plenty of contributions up and down the lineup from that position in 2025. For 2026, Shaw will ideally want to put together a strong summer as a run stuffer.

If he can pop on tape and add the same skillset that Tonga brought, he could stick around on the practice squad this season.

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