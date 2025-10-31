Patriots Drake Maye Praises Falcons Defense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots have experienced some hard times on offense in recent years, the 2025 troupe of Foxborough’s finest is enjoying a veritable renaissance.
Through the first eight weeks of the season, the Pats scoring offense ranks eighth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game. The unit remains in the top 10 in overall offense, placing tenth in the NFL by averaging 353.1 yards per game, while earning 25 touchdowns.
Needless to say, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has rapidly reversed the Patriots’ fortunes when it comes to putting points on the board — especially in the passing game. Quarterback Drake Maye, his 2,026 passing yards, and 15 touchdowns compared to only three interceptions on the season already have him being discussed by league pundits as a potential MVP candidate. When adding in 250 rushing yards with a pair of ground-game scores, one might be inclined to include him among the front-runners for the prestigious award.
Still, the Pats’ third overall selection in the 2024 NFL understands that his team’s next opponent — the Atlanta Falcons — are brining their first-ranked pass defense to southern New England for their Week 9 showdown at Gillette Stadium. In fact, Maye is well aware of the challenges presented by one of the league’s most formidable units.
“I think they're disruptive … and they penetrate,” Maye told reporters of Atlanta’s defense earlier this week. “They do a lot of different stuff, blitzing-wise. We’ve got to be good with what they can bring. Take a look at third down. They do some good stuff on third down.”
Patriots Offense vs. Falcons Defense Will Be a Battle
From a statistical standpoint, the Patriots pass offense squaring off against the Falcons pass defense is the metaphorical equivalent of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. As previously noted, the Falcons rank first in the NFL in pass defense (149.1 yards-per-game), while the Patriots rank ninth in passing yards by averaging 240.5. When it comes to explosive plays, New England currently sits at second in the league, boasting a 12.7 percent explosive play rate. Conversely, the Falcons’ employ the NFL’s second-best defense for preventing such a pass attack, allowing only six percent of explosive plays, to date.
In essence, Maye is cognizant that he and his offense are in for quite the challenge against the Falcons in Week 9. The 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback will not only need to showcase his elite arm strength, he must also demonstrate the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally effective when utilizing his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself. In order to find some success against Atlanta’s secondary, Maye will need to summon his skills, as well as his savvy to lead New England to a Week 9 victory.
“They're disruptive, they make you kind of play on your toes and I think the biggest thing about them is they move during the cadence, move during the snap,” Maye added. “They do a good job of mixing things up. They're young up front and I think they're starting to have some players make plays. So, we’ve got our hands full.”
