Patriots' Drake Maye Reacts to Fans' MVP Chants
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is rapidly becoming one of the NFL’s hottest commodities. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Gillette Stadium faithful made sure he was well aware of that face during their Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Performing in front of his home crowd for the first time since New England’s Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Maye was recognized by the near sell-out crowd for one of the most dazzling two-play stretch a quarterback can deliver — a series which took place during the third quarter of the Pats’ 32-13 victory in Week 8.
Facing 1st-and-10 from their own 33-yard line, the Pats starter scrambled through the middle for an impressive 28-yard gain, capped by a somewhat questionable slide. Before the third-overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft could set for his next snap, the deafening sound of “MVP” chants filled the confines of the Stadium — from the sidelines to the very top of row of seats. On the ensuing play, Maye connected with receiver Kayshon Boutte for a 39-yard touchdown pass, giving the Pats a commanding 30-7 lead.
Upon being told of the manner in which the Gillette Stadium crowd demonstrated their appreciation, a surprised Maye responded by showing the Foxborough faithful as much gratitude as they do him.
“No, I didn't hear it,” Maye said from his postgame podium. “The guys were making fun of me about my slide back in the huddle on the long run, so I didn't hear it. But the fans have been awesome all season. It's been really cool really to see the difference from last year to this year. Man, it's been a journey."
Maye registered another game for the ages in New England’s Week 8 win over the Browns. The UNC product completed 18-of-24 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed 50 rushing yards on just seven carries. Though he absorbed six sacks at the hands of one of the NFL’s most fearsome defensive units, Maye still managed to register a passer-rating of 135.8 — the seventh-straight time he has achieved a 100-plus mark in that category.
In short, Maye is performing as a top-five quarterback and thus justifiably mentioned among the league’s top quarterbacks by fans and media alike. In fact. his place among them is solid enough to earn the endorsement of his teammates — including the recipient of his aforementioned touchdown pass.
“You all see what I see,” Boutte said when asked about Maye’s prowess. “I think if you look around the league at the other guys too, they’re doing great stuff too. I think Drake’s doing everything they’re doing, there’s not anything that he’s not doing.”
Drake Maye is Making a Strong Case for MVP
As for Maye, his 2,026 passing yards, and 15 touchdowns compared to only three interceptions on the season already have him being discussed by league pundits as a potential MVP candidate. When adding in 250 rushing yards with a pair of ground-game scores, one might be inclined to include him among the front-runners.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 23-year-old Pats starting quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — either through the air, or taking on the ground attack himself.
While fans throughout New England and the entire NFL landscape begin to realize that they are witnessing something special, Maye understands the excitement pulsing through the veins of Pats Nation — especially given the disappointment felt for the past few seasons.
“They've been through it, and the fans have been through it the last couple years,” Maye added. “So it's just credit to them. We did the [individual, pregame] intros today for the first time … that was pretty cool. I know the fans have been awesome. Like I said, I think they're the best fans in the league, and they continue to show out every week.”
