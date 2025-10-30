Patriots Starting RB Misses Second-Straight Practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots took the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their second practice of Week 9, one player conspicuous by his absence was running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
For the second time in as many days, Stevenson did not participate in on-field team activities. His was the lone absence on the chilly, mist-filled afternoon, as the rest of the Pats prepare for this weekend’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons. While the possibility of Stevenson returning for the team’s final practice — and thus, suiting up against Atlanta — still exists, his status for this upcoming game is justifiably in question.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice. Though Stevenson may lead the team in both rushing yards [279] and rushing touchdowns [three], the most recognizable stats on his 2025 resume result from fumbles. After fumbling twice in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — including one inexcusable mistake along the goal line — several Patriots pundits were calling for the Pats starter to be benched in favor of electrifying rookie TreVeyon Henderson. The calls once again began to surface when Stevenson fumbled while attempting to secure a crucial first down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Still, head coach Mike Vrabel has remained steadfast in his support for Stevenson. Not only did the veteran back rebound to score two touchdowns in that very same game against the Bills, he turned in his best performance of the season to date against the Titans. Through eight games, has averaged 3.4 yards per carry, while catching 16 passes for 169 yards.
Stevenson’s Absence Could Shake Up Patriots’ Game Plan vs. Falcons
Should Stevenson remain sidelined for Week 9, his absence will place a strain on New England’s running game. For starters, the Pats rushers are likley to factor prominently into their offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While the Falcons boast the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense.
In short, the Patriots are well-positioned to exploit the weaknesses in the Falcons run defense — provided they are healthy. With Stevenson potentially out of action, New England would head into this weekend’s game with a positional depth chart consisting of rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran Terrell Jennings and newly-acquired practice-squadder D’Ernest Johnson, who could be a potential game day roster elevation.
If Stevenson ends up missing his first game of the season, Henderson could be primed to take on a heightened role this weekend as New England's lead option out of the backfield. Henderson maximized his 14 snaps by logging 10 carries for 77 yards — his best offensive output of the season. While the Ohio State product has yet to find the end zone, he did provide a much-needed spark for New England’s offense, with his longest rush going for 27 yards.
